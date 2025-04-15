Michael Chandler opens up after brutal loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Chandler has broken his silence after being brutally finished by Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

Chandler, 38, was beaten in dominant fashion by scouse sensation Pimblett, who saw his stock skyrocket as he established himself as a top contender at lightweight.

Securing a third round TKO after splitting the former three-time Bellator champion with a vicious knee, Chandler had slumped out of the Octagon before Bruce Buffer even had time to raise Pimblett’s arm after succumbing to his fifth loss in six UFC bouts.

Chandler has now spoken out for the first time since the defeat, taking to social media to stress that there are bigger things than what happens inside the cage.

“Never out of the fight,” Chandler wrote on X. “This picture sums it all up. As long as I’ve got these heartbeats and hands to hold, I’ve already won.”

The picture, taken by wife Brie, showed Chandler holding the hand of his son who was in attendance for the bout on Saturday night.

The American father of three then returned home to spend time with his new daughter, who was born not long before he locked horns with Pimblett in Miami.

Chandler has not been victorious in the UFC since sleeping Tony Ferguson with a face-altering front kick in 2022, but has been constantly pitted against top contenders at 155lbs - also coming out on the losing side against Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliviera twice since winning his promotional debut against Dan Hooker in 2021.

He spent two years out of the Octagon as he tried to finalise a potentially legacy-defining bout against Conor McGregor, only for the clash to fall through a fortnight before it was meant to go down in the main event of UFC 303, after the Irishman suffered a broken toe.

Chandler’s drop in activity seems to have damaged his hopes of ever returning to the title picture in the UFC, with the fighter - now nearing 40 - struggling to break his losing streak.

Pimblett, meanwhile, has now stamped his mark on the division after years of being doubted, and is now in line for a top-five clash as he continues in his pursuits of a title shot.