UFC star Molly McCann has said ‘the state of politics’ is a ‘joke’ amid the Conversatives’ leadership race between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Liverpudlian McCann secured a stunning knockout of Hannah Goldy at UFC London on 23 July, before leading fans at the O2 Arena in a chant of, “F*** the Tories.”

Following Boris Johnson’s recent resignation as British Prime Minister, the Conservative party is on the verge of deciding a new leader, who will also serve as the country’s next PM.

"You can't trust either one of them,” McCann told The Independent on Thursday. “I’m not saying [Labour leader] Keir Starmer’s any better... well, I’m not saying he’s not​ any better. I just think the state of politics at the minute is a joke.

“You’ve got one who won’t even go and stand on the picket line, who’s supposed to be a Labour party leader, and he’s just not leading the way he should be. Then you’ve got Rishi Sunak. It’s just like: ‘Oh, my God, you are all mental.’

“Then I can’t even start with Truss, because it’s just like [ex-Prime Minister] Theresa May all over again. Do you know what I mean? It’s just such a shame, such a shame.”

McCann, 32, stopped Goldy in the first round at UFC London, setting up the finish with a spinning back elbow. Four months earlier, McCann beat Luana Carolina at the O2 Arena with the same strike.

McCann’s close friend Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett also secured stoppage wins at the March and July editions of UFC London, following his most recent victory with an impassioned speech on men’s mental health.