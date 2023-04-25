Nate Diaz charged with second-degree battery as arrest warrant is issued – reports

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nate Diaz has been charged with second-degree battery and the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has issued a warrant for his arrest, per reports.

Diaz was filmed seemingly choking out a man in the street in New Orleans on Friday (21 April), where the ex-UFC fighter was supporting teammate Chris Avila, who was fighting at a Misfits Boxing event.

On Monday (24 April), MMA Fighting and ESPN reported that Diaz, 38, has since been charged with second-degree battery and that an arrest warrant has been issued.

The NOPD later issued a statement that aligned with footage of the alleged incident involving Diaz.

The statement read: “At or about 2:10am on Saturday April 22- NOPD’s Bourbon Street. Promenade officers and supervisors were alerted to a large altercation in the 400 block of Bourbon St.

“The officers were able to disperse the crowd. Witness alerted the officers to a white male subject who was believed to be unconscious. A short time later, the subject regained consciousness. Officers observed the subject was bleeding from the rear of his head and EMS was summoned to render aid.

“After investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Nate Diaz. He has been charged with second degree battery. He is not in custody at this time.”

The Independent has contacted the NOPD and Diaz’s management team for comment.

Diaz last fought in September, submitting Tony Ferguson before leaving the UFC. He is next due to fight in August, taking on YouTube star Jake Paul in a boxing match.