Nate Diaz turns himself in to police amid second-degree battery charge
The ex-UFC fighter was filmed seemingly choking out a man in the street in New Orleans, where police later issued a warrant for his arrest
Nate Diaz has ‘voluntarily turned himself in’ to the police amid a second-degree battery charge, the ex-UFC star’s manager has said.
Diaz was filmed seemingly choking out a man in the street in New Orleans on Friday (21 April), where the American was supporting teammate Chris Avila, who was fighting at a Misfits Boxing event.
On Monday (24 April), the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) charged Diaz, 38, with second-degree battery and issued a warrant for his arrest. “He is not in custody at this time,” read an NOPD statement.
Diaz’s manager Zach Rosenfield later told reporters: “Nate’s attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney, which clearly demonstrate that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and, once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense.”
On Thursday (27 April), Rosenfield told reporters: “Nate voluntarily turned himself in to the New Orleans Police Department this morning at approximately 7:10am CT. We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense.”
Diaz last fought in September, submitting Tony Ferguson before leaving the UFC.
He is next due to fight in August, taking on YouTube star Jake Paul in a boxing match.
