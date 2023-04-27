Nate Diaz turns himself in to police amid second-degree battery charge

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nate Diaz has ‘voluntarily turned himself in’ to the police amid a second-degree battery charge, the ex-UFC star’s manager has said.

Diaz was filmed seemingly choking out a man in the street in New Orleans on Friday (21 April), where the American was supporting teammate Chris Avila, who was fighting at a Misfits Boxing event.

On Monday (24 April), the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) charged Diaz, 38, with second-degree battery and issued a warrant for his arrest. “He is not in custody at this time,” read an NOPD statement.

Diaz’s manager Zach Rosenfield later told reporters: “Nate’s attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney, which clearly demonstrate that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and, once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense.”

On Thursday (27 April), Rosenfield told reporters: “Nate voluntarily turned himself in to the New Orleans Police Department this morning at approximately 7:10am CT. We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense.”

Diaz last fought in September, submitting Tony Ferguson before leaving the UFC.

He is next due to fight in August, taking on YouTube star Jake Paul in a boxing match.