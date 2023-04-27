Jump to content

Nate Diaz turns himself in to police amid second-degree battery charge

The ex-UFC fighter was filmed seemingly choking out a man in the street in New Orleans, where police later issued a warrant for his arrest

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 27 April 2023 14:58
Comments
Nate Diaz on Jimmy Kimmel

Nate Diaz has ‘voluntarily turned himself in’ to the police amid a second-degree battery charge, the ex-UFC star’s manager has said.

Diaz was filmed seemingly choking out a man in the street in New Orleans on Friday (21 April), where the American was supporting teammate Chris Avila, who was fighting at a Misfits Boxing event.

On Monday (24 April), the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) charged Diaz, 38, with second-degree battery and issued a warrant for his arrest. “He is not in custody at this time,” read an NOPD statement.

Diaz’s manager Zach Rosenfield later told reporters: “Nate’s attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney, which clearly demonstrate that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and, once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense.”

On Thursday (27 April), Rosenfield told reporters: “Nate voluntarily turned himself in to the New Orleans Police Department this morning at approximately 7:10am CT. We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense.”

Diaz last fought in September, submitting Tony Ferguson before leaving the UFC.

He is next due to fight in August, taking on YouTube star Jake Paul in a boxing match.

