Independent
Voices
Best
TV

Pimblett vs Gaethje live: UFC 324 start time, undercard, fight updates and results tonight

Latest updates as ‘Paddy The Baddy’ takes on Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight belt – and a shot at bitter rival Ilia Topuria

Alex Pattle Combat Sports Editor
UFC 324: Paddy Pimblett predicts knockout of Justin Gaethje

Tonight, Paddy Pimblett fights for UFC gold for the first time, as the Liverpudlian takes on Justin Gaethje in Las Vegas. But as “Paddy The Baddy” and Gaethje clash at UFC 324, there is more on the line than just the interim lightweight title.

The winner of tonight’s main event should be next for regular champion Ilia Topuria, Pimblett’s bitter rival, who is currently taking a break from MMA for personal reasons. Pimblett could therefore set up one of the biggest fights in the sport, or Gaethje could become a two-time interim champ, after the American held that version of the belt in 2020.

While Gaethje, 37, has twice failed to win the undisputed title and is in the last-chance saloon this year, Pimblett, 31, is a newcomer to lights as bright as these. Yet he has continued to defy his doubters in staying unbeaten in the UFC, and he saw off a former MMA champion last time out by stopping Michael Chandler.

Tonight’s co-main event was due to see all-time great Amanda Nunes emerge from retirement to challenge an old teammate, bantamweight queen Kayla Harrison, but the latter sustained an injury last week. As such, Sean O’Malley vs Song Yadong was pushed up the card, with an allegation of racism feeding into their fight.

Follow live updates and results from UFC 324, from the prelims to the main event, below.

UFC 324 live: Welcome!

Alex Pattle24 January 2026 21:00

