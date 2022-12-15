Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jared Gordon has said he is ‘devastated’ by his controversial points loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282, calling the result ‘one of the worst decisions ever’.

The American was beaten by Liverpudlian star Pimblett in Las Vegas on Saturday, with all three judges’ scorecards reading 29-28 in favour of “Paddy The Baddy”. The vast majority of fans and fighters felt, however, that Gordon had done enough to win.

Gordon has echoed that sentiment, telling MMA Fighting on Wednesday (14 December): “When I watched the fight back, I was like, ‘I won every round.’ I believe 99.9 percent of the world thinks I won, too.

“It’s not like it could have gone either way. No, I clearly won [...] It’s probably one of the worst decisions ever. It’s got to be top three worst decisions ever in UFC history, I would imagine at this point.

“I lost out on a lot of opportunity – money, I lost out on a couple of sponsors that were in the works that I haven’t heard about yet since the fight, [I got] a loss on my record. What do they do with me now?

“It’s heartbreaking. I’m devastated, but there’s nothing I can do obviously [...] It’s so fresh still, so I’ve got to see how it all pans out. I’ve got so much stuff going through my head; one moment, I’m like, ‘This isn’t that bad.’ The next moment, I’m devastated.

“I’m like, ‘Alright, I should be grateful. Then I think about everything and then I’m devastated again. It’s sad. I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to think anymore. I lost out on a lot, but whatever; I believe most of the world knows who the real winner was.”

Pimblett, meanwhile, has played down claims that the result was a ‘robbery’.

Paddy Pimblett (left) was a unanimous-decision winner in the UFC 282 co-main event (Getty Images)

In his post-fight interview, Pimblett dismissed suggestions by interviewer Joe Rogan that the fight had been close, and he then doubled down on that belief.

The 27-year-old said: “I’m bit annoyed at people saying they thought I lost. I think that’s just because people hate me.

“I’m pretty annoyed to be honest, but I’m 4-0 in the UFC. Haters are going to hate, you’ve got to get on with it.”