Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After UFC London, British MMA might be entering a transitory phase.

Just a few years ago, it seemed as though a golden age was dawning for British fighters, as Leon Edwards became the nation’s second-ever UFC champion and his compatriots began to routinely produce promising results and arresting moments – in front of rabid home fans, no less. Now, however, it’s difficult not to ask whether that was a false dawn.

Edwards, eight months on from losing the welterweight title in Manchester, was dominated for a second straight defeat on Saturday, tapping out to Sean Brady as deflated fans filtered out of the O2 Arena. Moments earlier, Liverpudlian icon Molly McCann left her gloves in the ring as she retired from MMA, following her own submission loss. Watching on from ringside, her fellow Scouser Paddy Pimblett fought back tears.

And earlier in the night, heavyweight prospect Mick Parkin suffered his first professional loss, as he was outpointed by veteran Marcin Tybura in another spirit-sapping scene at UFC London.

So, hope might feel hard to find for British fans, but below, Indy Sport seeks the positives – and the fighters who can carry the torch for MMA in Britain, in a world without an active McCann and, seemingly, without a prime Edwards.

Tom Aspinall

Let’s get a couple of obvious ones out of the way, starting with the interim heavyweight champion. The afore-mentioned, apparent golden age of British MMA glittered not only due to Edwards’s 170lb reign but Aspinall’s own title triumph. In late 2023, the Wigan fighter secured the interim heavyweight title with a devastation of Sergei Pavlovich, which gave way to a successful defence against Curtis Blaydes last year.

open image in gallery Tom Aspinall is the interim UFC heavyweight champion ( Getty Images )

Those KOs were the latest on a long list of stupefying performances from Aspinall, 31, who holds the record for the shortest average ring time for any UFC fighter with at least five bouts. Granted, an early injury in his first fight with Blaydes – in 2022 – helped to forge that record, but it was really built on eight ruthless wins. Whenever Aspinall has won as a professional, he has done so inside the distance.

His brutality in the cage is absorbingly offset by his grace outside of it, a trait he has managed to preserve despite the frustrating actions of regular champion Jon Jones – who has kept Aspinall waiting for a unification fight, without a valid excuse in recent months.

Paddy Pimblett

open image in gallery Paddy Pimblett (right) submitting King Green with a triangle choke ( Getty Images )

Pimblett’s inclusion here may feel obvious in one sense, less so in another. No one is doubting “Paddy the Baddy”’s star power, but many have questioned the extent of his in-ring capabilities.

Certain bad habits technically, and a lucky points win over Jared Gordon in late 2022, augmented doubts around Pimblett, but he has improved, suggesting his ceiling may be higher than thought. In fact, his upcoming five-rounder with Michael Chandler in April is widely seen as a 50-50 fight, which few would have expected a year or two ago.

A victory over Chandler could propel Pimblett, 30, into the lightweight title conversation. If he can continue to close the gap between his charisma and his skillset, he might defy more doubters than anyone could have anticipated.

Lerone Murphy

open image in gallery ‘The Miracle’ Lerone Murphy survived being shot in the face in his early 20s ( Getty Images )

Murphy has not been mentioned enough in the conversation about Britain’s next UFC champion. The Manchester featherweight beat Edson Barboza and Dan Ige in his last two outings, meaning he holds two of the more impressive wins from fighters on this list. Murphy is actually already 33 and has lacked finishes in recent years, but at 14-0-1, he doesn’t know what it’s like to lose as a pro, which could serve him well against Josh Emmett.

That April bout, against one of the UFC’s most frightening punchers, could move Murphy within a fight or two of a title shot. Yes, it would be good to see him make a statement and get a stoppage, but the priority is surviving Emmett’s power and winning. Oh, speaking of surviving: Murphy also has an incredible story, having been shot in the face and lived to tell the tale.

Arnold Allen

open image in gallery Arnold Allen (left) during his 2024 win against Giga Chikadze ( REUTERS )

Speaking of potential future champions, Allen was near the top of many lists just a couple of years ago, before suffering back-to-back losses against Max Holloway and Movsar Evloev. Still, the 31-year-old was riding a 12-fight, nine-year win streak before that, and had shown a well-rounded game. Furthermore, there was no shame in losing to a divisional great in Holloway, nor a top contender in Evloev. Having bounced back by beating Giga Chikadze, the Ipswich featherweight could fight for a title with another win or two – like the two names above him here.

Michael “Venom” Page

open image in gallery Michael Page (left) is must-watch every time he fights ( USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con )

One of the UFC’s most experienced and captivating strikers, the issue in Page’s case is that he might not have much time in the promotion. Having debuted in the UFC late in his career, last year, the kickboxing phenom is already 37, and the clear weakness in his game is his grappling – a big issue at welterweight. Still, the Londoner has picked up wins over Kevin Holland and Shara Magomedov (the latter during a foray to middleweight) and even impressed during his loss to Ian Machado Garry. British fans need “MVP” to make his mark in the brief time that he will be in the UFC.

Honourable mentions

Nathaniel Wood – At 31, the London featherweight is finally set to change his “Prospect” nickname. Has struggled to crack the rankings but is in fine form right now, just needs a marquee win. Victorious at UFC London.

Lone’er Kavanagh – Only 25 but showing promise, having gone 2-0 in four months since debuting in the UFC – including a win in London.

Farid Basharat – Another young, unbeaten talent at 27, the London featherweight faces the same question as Kavanagh: how will he fare when the level of opposition is raised?

Mick Parkin – Beaten at UFC London, yes, but was undefeated before that and has Aspinall as a sensible voice in his ear, as a teammate of his fellow Northern heavyweight. Also the right side of 30, at 29 years old.