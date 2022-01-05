Paddy Pimblett ready to ‘take someone’s head off’ if UFC returns to London in March

The Liverpudlian won his debut in the promotion via knockout last year

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 05 January 2022 14:56
Comments
UFC 4 - Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett says he is hopeful he will take to the Octagon again in March if the promotion returns to London.

Pimblett wowed fans when he burst into the UFC with his knockout win over Luigi Vendramini in 2021, and while rumours suggest he will fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone next, the Liverpudlian himself is unsure.

Pimblett told Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast: “It’s going round everywhere, but there’s no truth to [the Cerrone rumours]. Nothing on my end.

“Do you really think that the UFC are gonna put me on a card on 5 March in Vegas when they’re doing London on 19 March? It doesn’t make sense.”

The UFC has historically hosted a London event each February or March, though none have taken place in the English capital since the Covid pandemic began and no 2022 card has been confirmed to take place in the city.

Recommended

“I would like to fight in London, in front of my home crowd. It would be sick,” Pimblett said.

“That’s what I’m guessing [will happen] and that’s what I’ve been told, that me and Molly [McCann] will be fighting on the same card. That’s happening.

“I’m gonna take someone’s head off again in the O2 [Arena]. I’ll announce myself once again.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in