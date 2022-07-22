‘Kiss my a**’: Paddy Pimblett bears backside and slams ‘fat-shamers’ at UFC London weigh-ins
The Liverpudlian lightweight is known to gain a significant amount of weight between fights
Paddy Pimblett hit out at ‘fat-shamers’ on Friday after making weight for his UFC London fight against Jordan Leavitt, telling his critics to ‘kiss my a**’ before bearing his backside while on stage.
The Liverpudlian has become one of the most popular fighters in the UFC since making his promotional debut last year, going 2-0 with two first-round stoppage wins.
Last time out, Pimblett submitted Rodrigo Vargas at March’s edition of UFC London, sending the O2 Arena into raptures and emerging as the star of the show. The 29-year-old returns to the venue on Saturday to face American Leavitt, and he used the weigh-ins as an opportunity to slam his doubters.
Lightweight Pimblett, who has been known to gain a significant amount of weight between fights, made weight at 156lbs on Friday, before addressing the cameras and saying: “For everyone who tried to fat-shame me, saying I wouldn’t make weight or I’d pull out... you can kiss my a**!”
Pimblett then pulled down his shorts slightly to expose his backside, before giving it a slap.
At the UFC London media day on Wednesday, Pimblett said of opponent Leavitt: “He’s been talking all sorts of s***, lad. He’s an absolute crab, he’s an absolute idiot.
“He can’t throw a punch to save his life. He’s trying to outweird me, but no one’s weirder than me.
“My nan’s dead, and she’d finish him. I’m gonna come out and take his head off, I’m coming to take his chin home with me. I’m not gonna shoot no takedowns.
“He doesn’t come into fights to win, he tries not to lose. This might be the first time someone actually s***s themselves in the Octagon.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies