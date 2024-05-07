Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sean O’Malley has said he ‘can’t wait to see Michael Chandler sleep’ Conor McGregor, after the latter’s recent drug-test jibe.

Amid reports that boxer Ryan Garcia failed two drug tests in April, on the week of his shock win over Devin Haney, McGregor took aim at “King Ryan” in a furious tweet.

In that tweet, the former UFC champion also hit out at “Sugar Sean”, who in 2018 tested positive for Ostarine, the same banned substance reportedly found in Garcia’s tests.

O’Malley, the UFC bantamweight champion, has now responded to McGregor, saying on his YouTube channel: “F*** Conor. I’ve seen a lot of people being like, ‘Damn, I bet Suga’s sad. Suga always talks nothing but great about Conor, and he’s his f***ing idol.’

“He just went on a little tweet rant [...] I was more sad than mad. Now I cannot wait to see Michael Chandler absolutely just sleep him [on 29 June]. I’m turning up, I’m changing up real quick. F*** Conor. When your idols turn to rivals.

“I think the tweet got deleted pretty quick, but is what it is. I cried for a little bit; I’m over it.”

In his now-deleted tweet, McGregor wrote: “Don’t come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted. This ostarine reminds me of Sean O’Malley [who] was on that as well.

“I don’t like this, I’ll bust yous both up, do you want a spar I will set flight right now for you both for a full on spar each.”

McGregor has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. The Irishman, 35, is due to return at UFC 303, fighting Chandler 16 months after the bout was first announced.

O’Malley, 29, won the bantamweight belt in August by knocking out Aljamain Sterling. In March, the American retained the belt with a decision win against Marlon Vera, and he is expected to face Merab Dvalishvili in September.