A new breed of MMA heavyweight is emerging.

While the division has always been an enjoyable one for fans to observe on account of its guarantees of early, emphatic knockouts, the weight class can also deliver plodding, one-dimensional contests. But better-rounded, more cerebral heavyweights are beginning to infiltrate the division, fostering its most exciting qualities while banishing its less enticing ones.

To the excitement of British fans, Wigan’s Tom Aspinall is among those game-changing fighters, and he is set for a homecoming this March.

Having made his UFC debut in the height of the Covid pandemic, Aspinall’s impressive 4-0 start to his stint in MMA’s flagship promotion has unfortunately played out behind closed doors. But in London on 19 March, the 28-year-old will finally fight under the UFC banner with a crowd present – and a fervent one, at that. He will also be headlining.

“How many chances do you get like this in this life? You have no idea,” says Aspinall (11-2) ahead of his main event against veteran Alexander Volkov.

“You’ve got to take these opportunities when they present themselves, and it’s going to be an epic night, I’m sure. [The location] is a big part of why I couldn’t say no to it.”

Aspinall possesses a number of skills that are rare for an MMA heavyweight, including remarkable speed and slickness of movement, while also harnessing the more expected trait of the power required to finish opponents in the early phases of a fight.

Tom Aspinall (left) in his most recent bout, a TKO win against Sergey Spivak (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

What also stands out, however, is his pragmatism.

When asked how he plans to tackle the challenge presented by the 6’7 Volkov, Aspinall jokes: “It depends. If he punches me really hard in the face and I don’t wanna be punched hard in the face anymore, I’ll probably try to take him down to be honest. But if he doesn’t, I’ll probably stay standing up.”

Aspinall says he has watched Volkov, 33, since the Russian’s time as Bellator champion between 2012 and 2013. The Briton offers a respectful but light-hearted appraisal of his opponent’s skillset.

“He’s really tall, isn’t he? He’s good at being really tall! And using his length; he’s a good kicker. He’s good everywhere. You’re not gonna be s*** if you’ve had 50 pro fights.”

Tenth-ranked Aspinall will enter the O2 Arena riding a seven-fight win streak, while fifth-ranked Volkov (34-9) has won three of his last five. All 11 of Aspinall’s professional wins have come via stoppage – nine by KO/TKO and two by submission – but the Wigan fighter, who holds a victory over former champion Andrei Arlovski, will not rest on his recent record or pedigree when he meets Volkov in the Octagon.

Instead, Aspinall will look to demonstrate another level to his game.

“I’ve probably only shown between five and 10 per cent of what I can do,” he says. “There’s plenty more things that I’ve got that people have no idea about yet.

“Without sounding too cocky, anybody outside the top 10 isn’t really going to give me a tough time in the Octagon – as you can see from my other fights.

Russia’s Alexander Volkov has 43 pro MMA fights to his name (Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images)

“Skill-wise and fight IQ-wise, I’m just levels above anybody outside the top 10. Obviously Volkov was available, so what else am I gonna do?”

Aspinall is quick to dismiss any talk of a title shot in the near-future, reiterating his desire to slowly rise up the rankings. In fact, he has said his quiet approach might be working in his favour.

“I feel like I don’t really need to start talking about how dangerous I am,” he insists. “But I feel like, if you don’t, people look past you a little bit – evidently.

“Look at my record: I’ve finished every single fight [that I’ve won]. I’m one of the most dangerous guys in the heavyweight division. I’m one of the most devastating punchers the UFC has ever seen.

“But because I don’t bang on about it, it does get overlooked a little bit. But I’m alright with that; I’d rather people overlooked me, because they’re going to be in for a shock.”

While Aspinall suggests he will carry an “underdog” label into UFC London, his refreshing skillset means many fans are expecting the 28-year-old to chalk up a win for the new breed and usurp veteran Volkov at the O2.

However, Ciryl Gane and Chris Daukaus – viewed in a similar vein to Aspinall – have both been beaten in the last two months, something of which the Briton is very much aware.

“This is heavyweight MMA, it’s the most unpredictable division in the most unpredictable sport in the world,” Aspinall says. “Guys are gonna take losses, it doesn’t mean they’re not good. There’s no shame in losing at the highest level in this division; we’re all gonna fight each other eventually anyway.”

Aspinall’s diplomatic and realistic approach will not stop almost 20,000 British attendees from anticipating a statement win from the home fighter on 19 March.

Such a victory would be a huge moment in the new breed’s takeover of the heavyweight division – and in Britain’s infiltration of the UFC.