Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett will go head to head in a UFC Fight Night main event this weekend, in what should be an entertaining clash of featherweight contenders.

Emmett, 38, enters the bout on the back of a dispiriting loss, having been submitted by Yair Rodriguez with the interim title on the line in February. However, the American was on an encouraging win streak before that defeat, and he will feel that he can re-enter the title picture if he secures an impressive victory on Saturday.

That would be more easily said than done, however, with Topuria not only unbeaten as a professional but having won 12 of his 13 fights via stoppage. In his last outing, the Georgian, 26, stunned Bryce Mitchell by submitting the submission specialist in December.

An undisputed champion will be crowned in July, when Rodriguez challenges official champion Alexander Volkanovski, and the winner of Saturday’s main event may even mark themselves out as the next contender for the gold.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 24 June.

The prelims are set to begin at 4.30pm BST (8.30am PT, 10.30am CT, 11.30am ET). The main card is then due to follow at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Topuria – 5/2

Emmett – 30/100

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Rising featherweight contender Ilia Topuria (Getty Images)

Main card

Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria (featherweight)

Amanda Ribas vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Austen Lane vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

David Onama vs Gabriel Santos (featherweight)

Brendan Allen vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Prelims

Neil Magny vs Phil Rowe (welterweight)

Randy Brown vs Wellington Turman (welterweight)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Loik Radzhabov (lightweight)

Tabatha Ricci vs Gillian Robertson (women’s strawweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Joshua Van (flyweight)

Trevor Peek vs Victor Martinez (lightweight)

Jamall Emmers vs Jack Jenkins (featherweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs Kleydson Rodrigues (flyweight)

Cody Brundage vs Sedriques Dumas (middleweight)