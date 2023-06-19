Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett are set to square off in a UFC Fight Night main event this weekend, as each featherweight looks to make a statement at the other’s expense.

In his most recent fight, Emmett was submitted by Yair Rodriguez with the interim title on the line in February. But the American, 38, was on a healthy winning run before that result, and an emphatic victory here could get him right back in the title picture.

Meanwhile, Topuria enters this fight unbeaten and with 12 stoppage wins in his 13 professional fights. Most recently, the Georgian, 26, submitted Bryce Mitchell – a submission specialist, no less – in December to enter the top 10 at featherweight.

An undisputed champion will be crowned in July, when Rodriguez challenges official champion Alexander Volkanovski, and the winner of Saturday’s main event may even mark themselves out as the next contender for the gold.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 24 June.

The prelims are set to begin at 4.30pm BST (8.30am PT, 10.30am CT, 11.30am ET). The main card is then due to follow at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Topuria – 5/2

Emmett – 30/100

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

(Getty Images)

Main card

Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria (featherweight)

Amanda Ribas vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Austen Lane vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

David Onama vs Gabriel Santos (featherweight)

Brendan Allen vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Prelims

Neil Magny vs Phil Rowe (welterweight)

Randy Brown vs Wellington Turman (welterweight)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Loik Radzhabov (lightweight)

Tabatha Ricci vs Gillian Robertson (women’s strawweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Joshua Van (flyweight)

Trevor Peek vs Victor Martinez (lightweight)

Jamall Emmers vs Jack Jenkins (featherweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs Kleydson Rodrigues (flyweight)

Cody Brundage vs Sedriques Dumas (middleweight)