UFC 274 takes place in Phoenix, Arizona this evening, with two title fights topping a card that also features a highly-anticipated clash between fan favourites. However, one of those title fights comes with an unexpected twist.
In the main event, Charles Oliveira was set to defend the lightweight belt against former interim champion Justin Gaethje, but the Brazilian missed weight by half-a-pound on Friday and was stripped of the title. Oliveira is now also ineligible to win back the belt tonight, though Gaethje can still claim the gold. In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas is out for revenge against Carla Esparza. Namajunas is in her second reign as strawweight champion, while Esparza – who submitted her fellow American in their first meeting – was the division’s first ever title holder and is out to emulate Namajunas by winning the belt for a second time.
Those fights follow a match-up that pits Chandler against Tony Ferguson as both lightweights look to get back in the win column. Chandler has lost his last two bouts, while former interim champion Ferguson is on a three-fight losing streak. A win for either American could propel them back into the title picture, however, given each man’s name value.
Next up is a light-heavyweight rematch between Ovince Saint Preux and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua.
In 2014, OSP knocked out Rua in 34 seconds. Can the former champion exact his revenge here?
Let’s find out...
A close fight that could have gone either way!
Randy Brown def. Khaos Williams via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).
Brown vs Williams – Round 3
The round ends against the cage wall. To the judges’ scorecards we go...
Brown vs Williams – Round 3
Williams’ head coach is really shouting at him, getting the welterweight amped up!
Brown appears to graze Williams with a front kick to the head. Right hook lands for Brown.
High output from the Jamaican-American at the moment, but he’s caught with a counter right hand and hits the deck!
Brown is able to stand, and now he peppers Williams with shots! Williams looks tired and a bit hurt!
The American grapples Brown against the fence to gain some time to recover...
Brown vs Williams – Round 2
Harsh outside leg kick from Brown. Front kick to the body now.
Brown storms forward but is clipped with a couple of counter punches.
Williams throws his own outside leg kicks. Now he comes forward with a flurry of punches, before grabbing Brown against the fence.
The fighters work their way back into space. Brown misses with a spinning back kick. He keeps pressing forward and connects with a couple of punches.
Brown vs Williams – Round 1
Williams catches a front kick attempt to his head. The pair clinch, and Brown lands a knee in close.
Williams hurts Brown with an uppercut! Brown falls backwards to the mat, and Williams works on a D’Arce choke...
Brown is able to slip out and stand! Hard outside leg kick from Williams. Again the welterweights clinch, and Brown lands a decent knee.
Back in space and Brown tries a jumping knee that narrowly misses the head of Williams!
The round ends with the fighters grappling against the fence, Brown unable to lock in a guillotine in time.
This should be a fun one...
Randy Brown and Khaos Williams open the card with a welterweight contest, moving up from the prelims due to the cancellation of Donald Cerrone’s bout against Joe Lauzon.
Cerrone came down with food poisoning earlier today.
Main card
Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje (lightweight title on line for Gaethje only)
Rose Namajunas (C) vs Carla Esparza 2 (women’s strawweight title)
Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson (lightweight)
Mauricio Rua vs Ovince Saint Preux (light heavyweight)
Randy Brown vs Khaos Williams (welterweight)
