UFC 274 time: When does Oliveira vs Gaethje start in the UK and US this weekend?

One of the most important UFC cards of the year will take place in Phoenix, Arizona this weekend, as two titles are contested after what should be a fight of the night contender in the lightweight division.

Charles Oliveira makes the second defence of his lightweight title in the main event, going up against former interim title holder Justin Gaethje in a highly-anticipated clash.

In the co-main event, Carla Esparza seeks her second victory over Rose Namajunas and her second reign as strawweight champion, while Namajunas looks to avenge that loss to her fellow American and retain the gold.

Before those bouts take place, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson go head to head in a meeting between fan favourites who are looking to close ground to the lightweight title picture.

Here's all you need to know about UFC 274.

When is it?

UFC 274 takes place on Saturday 7 May at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The early prelims will begin at 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday morning. The main card then takes place at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

How can I watch it?

Charles Oliveira defends his UFC lightweight title for the second time (Getty Images)

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Oliveira – 1/2; Gaethje – 6/4

Namajunas – 4/9; Esparza – 13/8

Chandler – 1/5; Ferguson – 3/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Main card

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (Getty Images)

Charles Oliveira (C) vs Justin Gaethje (lightweight title)

Rose Namajunas (C) vs Carla Esparza 2 (women’s strawweight title)

Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson (lightweight)

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon (lightweight)

Mauricio Rua vs Ovince Saint Preux (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Randy Brown vs Khaos Williams (welterweight)

Macy Chiasson vs Norma Dumont (women’s featherweight)

Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell (flyweight)

Blagoy Ivanov vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (heavyweight)

Early prelims

Francisco Trinaldo vs Danny Roberts (welterweight)

Tracy Cortez vs Melissa Gatto (women’s flyweight)

Kleidison Rodrigues vs CJ Vergara (flyweight)

Ariane Carnelossi vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Journey Newson vs Fernie Garcie (bantamweight)