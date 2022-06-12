UFC 275 LIVE: Teixeira vs Prochazka stream, latest updates and card results tonight
Follow round-by-round updates from two title fights and a stacked card in Singapore
The UFC returns to Singapore this evening for a stacked card that will be topped by two title fights after a rematch of one of the most scintillating clashes in the history of mixed martial arts.
In the main event of UFC 275, Jiri Prochazka challenges Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title, which Teixeira (33-7) won late last year to become the second-oldest champion ever in the UFC. The Brazilian, 42, submitted Jan Blachowicz to claim the belt, which challenger Prochazka (28-3-1)will look to take from the jiu-jitsu specialist tonight in just the third fight of the Czech’s UFC run.
In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) is out to continue her dominance atop the flyweight division as she defends her title against Taila Santos (19-1), who is a significant underdog here despite her strong record. That bout follows a rematch between former strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) and Zhang Weili (21-3), who clashed in one of the greatest women’s fights of all time in 2020. Zhang edged a split decision on that occasion to retain the belt – which she has since lost – but both fighters were seen as winners by fans after producing a contest that has gone down as one of the best the sport has ever seen. Follow UFC 275 live, below.
UFC 275 LIVE
Teixeira vs Prochazka – Round 1
Prochazka flicks out some jab feints, then blocks a head kick. A harsh body kick then smashes into his ribs, however.
Prochazka buries a low kick into the outside of Teixeira’s lead leg. Straight left from Prochazka.
Teixeira is able to grab a kick and secure a single-leg takedown! He’s straight into full guard.
Prochazka creates enough space to get to the fence and attempt to get back to his feet, but Teixeira controls him from side control then north-south.
Prochazka is able to explode back to his feet! He kicks to the body of Teixeira, who responds with some decent straight punches.
Terrific single-leg takedown from Teixeira, who is straight into mount this time and hurling down punches! He ends the round in control.
UFC 275 LIVE
The most popular narrative going into the main event is that of the griseled veteran taking on the young lion. While there is sense in that perspective, it is not entirely reflective of the reality here.
Yes, Teixeira (33-7) has been around the block; he could probably drive the route with his eyes closed, unadvisable as that may be in both metaphorical and literal contexts. But to suggest that he is here simply to allow Prochazka’s coronation would be unfair. The 42-year-old Brazilian has been the underdog in a number of bouts on the six-fight win streak that he will ride into Singapore, and he has defied the odds continually – most recently by submitting Jan Blachowicz in the second round to win the title in October.
That said, the salient narrative here also does a disservice to Prochazka (28-3). The Czech challenger does have youth on his side at 29, but he would be far from the youngest champion in UFC history if he were to win, and he garnered significant experience outside of MMA’s flagship promotion before signing in 2020. In fact, Prochazka held world titles in other organisations including Rizin before joining the UFC. Of course claiming gold here, in just his third fight in the UFC, would represent a remarkably rapid rise up the rankings, but the Czech has honed his craft effectively over 10 years as a professional mixed martial artist.
What he has shown – with 25 knockouts from his 28 wins – is that he has a devastating and versatile striking offence that will pose a significant threat to Teixeira. He has won his last 12 fights, securing victory with stoppages in his last 10. The champion, however, is capable of finishing any foe if he can implement his grappling game. The quickness with which he forced Blachowicz to tap out last year was all the evidence that anyone should need.
In essence: A Prochazka win feels the likeliest outcome, but Teixeira has more than earnt the right to be taken seriously here.
UFC 275 LIVE
Prochazka makes his way to the ring, full of energy.
Now here comes Teixeira to the sound of “Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns ‘N’ Roses.
UFC 275 LIVE
One fight left: the main event. Glover Teixeira defends the UFC light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka.
UFC 275 LIVE
Valentina Shevchenko def. Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46).
Some boos inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
When the 49-46 scorecard was read out, it seemed like it would be Santos’.
UFC 275 LIVE
Shevchenko vs Santos – Round 5
Final round. Santos again has the back of Shevchenko.
The champion is able to slip free, and the flyweights stand. A big one-two from Shevchenko, who may well need a finish here to retain her title!
Now Shevchenko secures a takedown. She’s on top of Santos, wearing down on the Brazilian.
Shevchenko ends the round and fight on top. Let’s see what the scorecards look like...
UFC 275 LIVE
Shevchenko vs Santos – Round 4
A clash of heads has led to some severe swelling around the right eye of Santos.
Shevchenko comes forward with a blitzing series of punches, attempting to seize momentum here.
UFC 275 LIVE
Shevchenko’s corner: “You have to take this over now. Do not go down.”
Santos’ corner: “She’s dead. She’s gone.”
UFC 275 LIVE
Shevchenko vs Santos – Round 3
Santos could be two rounds up here. She begins Round 3 without her mouthguard in, and has to be helped by the referee.
Shevchenko soon secures a body-lock takedown, but Santos bounces right back up to her feet!
Now Santos gets a takedown of her own, and once more the challenger takes the back!
She’s going for a rear naked choke with a minute left in this round... but Sehevchenko is able to survive again!
UFC 275 LIVE
Shevchenko vs Santos – Round 2
Santos with a takedown against the fence! She’s in Shevchenko’s full guard.
Shevchenko is going for an omoplata, the crowd cheers in anticipation... but Santos escapes!
Santos isn’t able to do enough with her top position, and the referee stands up the fighters.
Beautiful trip by Shevchenko, which leads to a scramble that ends with Santos in full guard again!
