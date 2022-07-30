✕ Close Nunes and Pena make weight for UFC 277

Two rematches will top the card at UFC 277 this evening, with gold on the line in each.

In the main event in Dallas, women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes looks to regain her status as a dual-weight title holder, challenging Julianna Pena for the bantamweight belt that she lost to the American late last year. Pena (11-4) submitted Nunes (21-5) in the second round at UFC 269 in December, winning the title in what is deemed one of the biggest upsets in the history of mixed martial arts. She will attempt to prove that the result was no fluke when she takes on Brazilian Nunes, the consensus greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time, once again tonight.

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will go head to head to crown an interim flyweight champion. The pair clashed in 2019, with Moreno winning via unanimous decision during an unbeaten run that led to the Mexican claiming the undisputed title in 2021. He dropped the belt to Deiveson Figueiredo, the man he dethroned, this January, and a title unification bout with the Brazilian awaits the winner of tonight’s co-main event between Moreno (19-6-2) and New Zealander Kara-France (24-9, 1 NC).

Follow live updates and results from UFC 277, below.