UFC 277 live stream: How to watch Nunes vs Pena online and on TV this weekend
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
In the main event of UFC 277 this weekend, Amanda Nunes will look to put things right after her monumental upset defeat by Julianna Pena last year.
Women’s featherweight champion Nunes dropped her bantamweight title to Pena with a second-round submission loss in December, in what is regarded as one of the biggest shocks in the history of mixed martial arts.
As Nunes tries to regain the gold on Saturday, American Pena will look to prove that her win against the Brazilian was no fluke.
The pair’s rematch follows another title fight, with former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno taking on Kai Kara-France to crown an interim title holder at 125lbs. Moreno dethroned Deiveson Figueiredo last year after drawing with the Brazilian in 2020, but the Mexican lost the pair’s trilogy bout this January to drop the gold.
Here’s all you need to know about UFC 277.
When is it?
UFC 277 takes place at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas on Saturday 30 July.
The early prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 31 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).
The main card then begins at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Nunes – 4/11; Pena – 21/10
Moreno – 1/2; Kara-France – 13/8
Full card
Main card
Julianna Pena (C) vs Amanda Nunes 2 (women’s bantamweight title)
Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France (interim flyweight title)
Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)
Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez (flyweight)
Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith (light heavyweight)
Prelims
Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger (welterweight)
Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves (lightweight)
Justin Tafa vs Don’Tale Mayes (heavyweight)
Diego Ferreira vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)
Early prelims
Ramiz Brahimaj vs Michael Morales (welterweight)
Ji Yeon Kim vs Mariya Agapova (women’s flyweight)
Igancio Bahamondes vs Ludovit Klein (lightweight)
Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria (light heavyweight)
Orion Cosce vs Blood Diamond (welterweight)
