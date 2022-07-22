UFC 280 press conference LIVE

✕ Close UFC 4 - Conor McGregor

The first press conference for UFC 280 takes place today, as Charles Oliveira and Sean O’Malley travel to London to preview October’s seismic Abu Dhabi fight card.

In the main event of UFC 280 in three months’ time, Oliveira will fight Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title, while O’Malley faces his biggest bantamweight test yet as he goes up against former champion Petr Yan. Elsewhere on the card, Belal Muhammad clashes with Sean Brady at welterweight, and Muhammad will join Oliveira and Makhachev at the O2 Arena today, moments before the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC London – which takes place on Saturday.

Oliveira was stripped of the UFC lightweight title in May for missing weight, one day before his scheduled defence against Justin Gaethje. The Brazilian submitted Gaethje in the first round but was ineligible to win back the belt, instead establishing himself as No 1 contender. Meanwhile, O’Malley is one of the UFC’s most popular young fighters, and his incrementally tougher in-ring assignments have suddenly given way to a huge fight with ex-champ Yan. Oliveira vs Makhachev, O’Malley vs Yan, and Muhammad vs Brady were all announced this week, and three of those fighters will preview their upcoming bouts this afternoon. Follow live updates from the UFC 280 press conference, below.