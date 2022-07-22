UFC 280 press conference LIVE: Latest updates as Charles Oliveira and Sean O’Malley speak in London
Follow live updates as Oliveira and O’Malley preview their huge upcoming fights with Islam Makhachev and Petr Yan respectively
The first press conference for UFC 280 takes place today, as Charles Oliveira and Sean O’Malley travel to London to preview October’s seismic Abu Dhabi fight card.
In the main event of UFC 280 in three months’ time, Oliveira will fight Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title, while O’Malley faces his biggest bantamweight test yet as he goes up against former champion Petr Yan. Elsewhere on the card, Belal Muhammad clashes with Sean Brady at welterweight, and Muhammad will join Oliveira and Makhachev at the O2 Arena today, moments before the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC London – which takes place on Saturday.
Oliveira was stripped of the UFC lightweight title in May for missing weight, one day before his scheduled defence against Justin Gaethje. The Brazilian submitted Gaethje in the first round but was ineligible to win back the belt, instead establishing himself as No 1 contender. Meanwhile, O’Malley is one of the UFC’s most popular young fighters, and his incrementally tougher in-ring assignments have suddenly given way to a huge fight with ex-champ Yan. Oliveira vs Makhachev, O’Malley vs Yan, and Muhammad vs Brady were all announced this week, and three of those fighters will preview their upcoming bouts this afternoon. Follow live updates from the UFC 280 press conference, below.
Charles Oliveira offers to start Islam Makhachev fight on the ground
This one already has some spice: “I’m not afraid of getting taken down.”
Charles Oliveira is talking a good game ahead of his clash with Islam Makhachev.
“I’m going to his home, where they wanted the fight, where they think they will beat me,” Oliveira told MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca. “I know I’m the biggest problem of this division. No one’s dumb, right? Every guy Islam fought was a striker and he took them down, and I went toe to toe with every guy I fought and only took them down to make things happen after I hurt them on the feet. Islam is fighting the worst problem of the division, Charles Oliveira.
“Want to start the fight on the ground? I’ll start playing guard. It won’t make any difference to me. Again, I’m telling everyone this, I’m the division’s biggest problem and you’re not understanding. I don’t care who it is and when it is. If you want to trade on the feet, come for it, I have firepower in my hands. If you want to take me down, do it.”
UFC 280 press conference
Here we go, the presser is coming right up.
This should be a good one.
UFC 280 press conference LIVE
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
Paddy Pimblett always attracts attention when he has a microphone in his hand. Here’s what he had to say about opponent Jordan Leavitt on Wednesday:
“He’s been talking all sorts of s***, lad. He’s an absolute crab, he’s an absolute idiot. He can’t throw a punch to save his life. He’s trying to outweird me, but no one’s weirder than me.
“My nan’s dead, and she’d finish him. I’m gonna come out and take his head off, I’m coming to take his chin home with me. I’m not gonna shoot no takedowns.
“He doesn’t come into fights to win, he tries not to lose. This might be the first time someone actually s***s themselves in the Octagon.”
More from “Paddy The Baddy” here:
Paddy Pimblett ramps up trash talk with ‘absolute idiot’ Jordan Leavitt
Pimblett was the star of the show at UFC London in March, and the Liverpudlian fan favourite will feature on Saturday’s card at the O2 Arena, too
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
The UFC London main event is official – a heavyweight showdown between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes.
Read our latest interview with Aspinall here:
Tom Aspinall: ‘I saw this all in my mind before anyone else had seen it’
Interview: The Wigan heavyweight headlines at the O2 Arena for the second time in four months, facing Curtis Blaydes at UFC London
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
So, with every fighter having successfully weighed in at the official weigh-ins just now, all that is left is for them to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins this afternoon. We’ll have live coverage of the ceremonial weigh-ins from 5pm BST.
But that’s not all...
At 3pm BST, the first UFC 280 press conference will take place at the O2 Arena. Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi this October, and the Brazilian will be present at this afternoon’s press conference.
Also present will be Belal Muhammad, who faces Sean Brady at UFC 280, and fast-rising Sean O’Malley. Bantamweight O’Malley was just announced as having a fight against former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280, to the surprise of every fan.
We’ll be providing live updates from that press conference, right here.
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
Main card
Curtis Blaydes (260lbs) vs Tom Aspinall (251lbs) – heavyweight
Jack Hermansson (186) vs Chris Curtis (186)– middleweight
Paddy Pimblett (156) vs Jordan Leavitt (155) – lightweight
Nikita Krylov (204) vs Alexander Gustafsson (205) – light heavyweight
Molly McCann (125.5) vs Hannah Goldy (125) – women’s flyweight
Paul Craig (206) vs Volkan Oezdemir (205.5) – light heavyweight
Prelims
L’udovit Klein (155) vs Mason Jones (155.5) – lightweight
Marc Diakiese (156) vs Damir Hadzovic (156) – lightweight
Nathaniel Wood (145.5) vs Charles Rosa (145) – featherweight
Makwan Amirkhani (145.5) vs Jonathan Pearce (145) – featherweight
Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs Charles Johnson (125.5) – flyweight
Jai Herbert (155) vs Kyle Nelson (155) – lightweight
Mandy Bohm (125.5) vs Victoria Leonardo (125) – women’s flyweight
Claudio Silva (170.5) vs Nicolas Dalby (170) – welterweight
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
British lightweight Marc Diakiese takes to the stage...
He looks in great shape... and makes weight! 156lbs!
Every fighter on the card has successfully weighed in.
We’ll post all the weights together in a moment.
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
While we wait for our final fighter, here’s some light reading...
As Tom Aspinall prepares for his toughest test yet, a clash with Curtis Blaydes this weekend, The Independent spoke to the Briton’s coach Colin Heron about how Saturday’s main event will be decided.
Exclusive interview here, including some great details, such as how Aspinall has been out-wrestling members of the GB wrestling squad...
Tom Aspinall’s coach Colin Heron breaks down Curtis Blaydes challenge at UFC London
Exclusive interview: Heron, who also trains UFC fan favourite Darren Till among numerous fighters, analyses where Saturday’s main event will be won and lost
UFC London weigh-ins LIVE
We’re just waiting on Britain’s Marc Diakiese now. We’re told he’ll take to the stage in about 15 minutes.
Join our new commenting forum
