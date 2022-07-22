Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1658497620

UFC 280 press conference LIVE: Latest updates as Charles Oliveira and Sean O’Malley speak in London

Follow live updates as Oliveira and O’Malley preview their huge upcoming fights with Islam Makhachev and Petr Yan respectively

Alex Pattle
O2 Arena, London
Friday 22 July 2022 14:47
Comments
UFC 4 - Conor McGregor

The first press conference for UFC 280 takes place today, as Charles Oliveira and Sean O’Malley travel to London to preview October’s seismic Abu Dhabi fight card.

In the main event of UFC 280 in three months’ time, Oliveira will fight Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title, while O’Malley faces his biggest bantamweight test yet as he goes up against former champion Petr Yan. Elsewhere on the card, Belal Muhammad clashes with Sean Brady at welterweight, and Muhammad will join Oliveira and Makhachev at the O2 Arena today, moments before the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC London – which takes place on Saturday.

Oliveira was stripped of the UFC lightweight title in May for missing weight, one day before his scheduled defence against Justin Gaethje. The Brazilian submitted Gaethje in the first round but was ineligible to win back the belt, instead establishing himself as No 1 contender. Meanwhile, O’Malley is one of the UFC’s most popular young fighters, and his incrementally tougher in-ring assignments have suddenly given way to a huge fight with ex-champ Yan. Oliveira vs Makhachev, O’Malley vs Yan, and Muhammad vs Brady were all announced this week, and three of those fighters will preview their upcoming bouts this afternoon. Follow live updates from the UFC 280 press conference, below.

Recommended

1658497620

Charles Oliveira offers to start Islam Makhachev fight on the ground

This one already has some spice: “I’m not afraid of getting taken down.”

Charles Oliveira is talking a good game ahead of his clash with Islam Makhachev.

“I’m going to his home, where they wanted the fight, where they think they will beat me,” Oliveira told MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca. “I know I’m the biggest problem of this division. No one’s dumb, right? Every guy Islam fought was a striker and he took them down, and I went toe to toe with every guy I fought and only took them down to make things happen after I hurt them on the feet. Islam is fighting the worst problem of the division, Charles Oliveira.

“Want to start the fight on the ground? I’ll start playing guard. It won’t make any difference to me. Again, I’m telling everyone this, I’m the division’s biggest problem and you’re not understanding. I don’t care who it is and when it is. If you want to trade on the feet, come for it, I have firepower in my hands. If you want to take me down, do it.”

Jack Rathborn22 July 2022 14:47
1658497230

UFC 280 press conference

Here we go, the presser is coming right up.

This should be a good one.

Jack Rathborn22 July 2022 14:40
1658494994

UFC 280 press conference LIVE

The first press conference for UFC 280 takes place today, as Charles Oliveira and Sean O’Malley travel to London to preview October’s seismic Abu Dhabi fight card.

In the main event of UFC 280 in three months’ time, Oliveira will fight Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title, while O’Malley faces his biggest bantamweight test yet as he goes up against former champion Petr Yan. Elsewhere on the card, Belal Muhammad clashes with Sean Brady at welterweight, and Muhammad will join Oliveira and Makhachev at the O2 Arena today, moments before the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC London – which takes place on Saturday.

Oliveira was stripped of the UFC lightweight title in May for missing weight, one day before his scheduled defence against Justin Gaethje. The Brazilian submitted Gaethje in the first round but was ineligible to win back the belt, instead establishing himself as No 1 contender. Meanwhile, O’Malley is one of the UFC’s most popular young fighters, and his incrementally tougher in-ring assignments have suddenly given way to a huge fight with ex-champ Yan. Oliveira vs Makhachev, O’Malley vs Yan, and Muhammad vs Brady were all announced this week, and three of those fighters will preview their upcoming bouts this afternoon.

Alex Pattle22 July 2022 14:03
1658488704

UFC London weigh-ins LIVE

Paddy Pimblett always attracts attention when he has a microphone in his hand. Here’s what he had to say about opponent Jordan Leavitt on Wednesday:

“He’s been talking all sorts of s***, lad. He’s an absolute crab, he’s an absolute idiot. He can’t throw a punch to save his life. He’s trying to outweird me, but no one’s weirder than me.

“My nan’s dead, and she’d finish him. I’m gonna come out and take his head off, I’m coming to take his chin home with me. I’m not gonna shoot no takedowns.

“He doesn’t come into fights to win, he tries not to lose. This might be the first time someone actually s***s themselves in the Octagon.”

More from “Paddy The Baddy” here:

Paddy Pimblett ramps up trash talk with ‘absolute idiot’ Jordan Leavitt

Pimblett was the star of the show at UFC London in March, and the Liverpudlian fan favourite will feature on Saturday’s card at the O2 Arena, too

Alex Pattle22 July 2022 12:18
1658485645

UFC London weigh-ins LIVE

The UFC London main event is official – a heavyweight showdown between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes.

Read our latest interview with Aspinall here:

Tom Aspinall: ‘I saw this all in my mind before anyone else had seen it’

Interview: The Wigan heavyweight headlines at the O2 Arena for the second time in four months, facing Curtis Blaydes at UFC London

Alex Pattle22 July 2022 11:27
1658482507

UFC London weigh-ins LIVE

So, with every fighter having successfully weighed in at the official weigh-ins just now, all that is left is for them to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins this afternoon. We’ll have live coverage of the ceremonial weigh-ins from 5pm BST.

But that’s not all...

At 3pm BST, the first UFC 280 press conference will take place at the O2 Arena. Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi this October, and the Brazilian will be present at this afternoon’s press conference.

Also present will be Belal Muhammad, who faces Sean Brady at UFC 280, and fast-rising Sean O’Malley. Bantamweight O’Malley was just announced as having a fight against former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280, to the surprise of every fan.

We’ll be providing live updates from that press conference, right here.

Alex Pattle22 July 2022 10:35
1658481943

UFC London weigh-ins LIVE

Main card

Curtis Blaydes (260lbs) vs Tom Aspinall (251lbs) – heavyweight

Jack Hermansson (186) vs Chris Curtis (186)– middleweight

Paddy Pimblett (156) vs Jordan Leavitt (155) – lightweight

Nikita Krylov (204) vs Alexander Gustafsson (205) – light heavyweight

Molly McCann (125.5) vs Hannah Goldy (125) – women’s flyweight

Paul Craig (206) vs Volkan Oezdemir (205.5) – light heavyweight

Prelims

L’udovit Klein (155) vs Mason Jones (155.5) – lightweight

Marc Diakiese (156) vs Damir Hadzovic (156) – lightweight

Nathaniel Wood (145.5) vs Charles Rosa (145) – featherweight

Makwan Amirkhani (145.5) vs Jonathan Pearce (145) – featherweight

Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs Charles Johnson (125.5) – flyweight

Jai Herbert (155) vs Kyle Nelson (155) – lightweight

Mandy Bohm (125.5) vs Victoria Leonardo (125) – women’s flyweight

Claudio Silva (170.5) vs Nicolas Dalby (170) – welterweight

Alex Pattle22 July 2022 10:25
1658481522

UFC London weigh-ins LIVE

British lightweight Marc Diakiese takes to the stage...

He looks in great shape... and makes weight! 156lbs!

Every fighter on the card has successfully weighed in.

We’ll post all the weights together in a moment.

Alex Pattle22 July 2022 10:18
1658481283

UFC London weigh-ins LIVE

While we wait for our final fighter, here’s some light reading...

As Tom Aspinall prepares for his toughest test yet, a clash with Curtis Blaydes this weekend, The Independent spoke to the Briton’s coach Colin Heron about how Saturday’s main event will be decided.

Exclusive interview here, including some great details, such as how Aspinall has been out-wrestling members of the GB wrestling squad...

Tom Aspinall’s coach Colin Heron breaks down Curtis Blaydes challenge at UFC London

Exclusive interview: Heron, who also trains UFC fan favourite Darren Till among numerous fighters, analyses where Saturday’s main event will be won and lost

Alex Pattle22 July 2022 10:14
1658480607

UFC London weigh-ins LIVE

We’re just waiting on Britain’s Marc Diakiese now. We’re told he’ll take to the stage in about 15 minutes.

Alex Pattle22 July 2022 10:03

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in