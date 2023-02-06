Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two title fights will top the UFC 284 card this weekend, as the lightweight and interim featherweight belts are contested in Australia.

In the main event, home fighter and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski looks to collect the lightweight title, taking on Islam Makhachev in the Russian’s first defence of the belt.

Makhachev will be without coach and childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov as he seeks to retain the belt previously held by his compatriot, while Volkanovski will have the full support of the Perth crowd.

Before that, in the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez faces Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight title, determining who will challenge Volkanovski for undisputed status at 145lbs next.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 284 takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday 11 February.

The early prelims will begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 12 February (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

The main card is then scheduled to start at 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Makhachev – 1/4; Volkanovski – 3/1

Rodriguez – 8/13; Emmett – 13/10

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Champions Islam Makhachev (left) and Alexander Volkanovski will go head to head (Getty Images)

Main card

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Alexander Volkanovski (featherweight champion) (lightweight title)

Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett (interim featherweight title)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown (welterweight)

Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas (light-heavyweight)

Josh Culibao vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (featherweight)

Shannon Ross vs Kleydson Rodrigues (flyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis (featherweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs Francisco Prado (lightweight)

Early prelims

Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis (featherweight)

Loma Lookboonmee vs Elise Reed (women’s strawweight)

Shane Young vs Blake Bilder (featherweight)

Zubaira Tukhugov vs Elves Brenner (lightweight)