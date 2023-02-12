✕ Close UFC: Conor McGregor's comeback fight announced by Dana White

Islam Makhachev will defend the UFC lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski tonight, in a meeting between the pound-for-pound No 1 and No 2.

Volkanovski’s dominant run atop the featherweight division has secured him the status of the UFC’s pound-for-pound top-ranked fighter, and now the Australian sets his sights on becoming the promotion’s fifth dual-weight champion ever, taking on Makhachev in Perth.

Volkanovski will therefore have the support of a home crowd in tonight’s main event, which marks Makhachev’s first defence of the lightweight title. The Russian claimed the vacant belt by submitting Charles Oliveira in November, following in the footsteps of his coach and childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov as 155lbs champion.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will clash to crown an interim featherweight champion, determining who will be next in line for Volkanovski at 145lbs. Follow live updates and results from the UFC 284 main card and prelims, below.