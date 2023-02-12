UFC 284 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Makhachev stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight
Follow live as featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski challenges lightweight title holder Islam Makhachev, after Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett clash for interim gold
Islam Makhachev will defend the UFC lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski tonight, in a meeting between the pound-for-pound No 1 and No 2.
Volkanovski’s dominant run atop the featherweight division has secured him the status of the UFC’s pound-for-pound top-ranked fighter, and now the Australian sets his sights on becoming the promotion’s fifth dual-weight champion ever, taking on Makhachev in Perth.
Volkanovski will therefore have the support of a home crowd in tonight’s main event, which marks Makhachev’s first defence of the lightweight title. The Russian claimed the vacant belt by submitting Charles Oliveira in November, following in the footsteps of his coach and childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov as 155lbs champion.
In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will clash to crown an interim featherweight champion, determining who will be next in line for Volkanovski at 145lbs. Follow live updates and results from the UFC 284 main card and prelims, below.
Mullarkey vs Prado – Round 2
After Mullarkey controlled Prado on the canvas for a significant portion of Round 1, you’d have thought he’d have gone for another takedown in this round.
Instead, he’s been happy to strike with Prado, and he’s beating the Argentine to the punch, quite literally, right now.
Mullarkey vs Prado – Round 2
Mullarkey connects with a crisp left hook to Prado’s cheek.
Stiff inside low kick from Mullarkey now. He then shows off some tidy head movement to avoid Prado’s own attempt at a left hook.
Prado blocks a high kick and continues to press forward. He kicks low twice.
Some laughs echo around the arena after some Karate Kid references in the Perth crowd.
Mullarkey vs Prado – Round 1
Mullarkey chooses to stand, but he soon secures a body lock from behind and drags Prado back to the mat.
Mullarkey is back in full guard and fires off a huge elbow from above! He seemed to cut Prado’s head in the last exchange on the canvas, and that wound will only open up further now.
Mullarkey vs Prado – Round 1
“Oh, Jamie Mullarkey,” is the chant ringing around the RAC Arena in Perth. He blocks a head kick then throws a low kick of his own.
Lots of forward pressure from Prado, who flicks out a front kick and keeps looking for counter left hooks to the head. Now Mullarkey evades a spinning back kick and shoots for a double-leg takedown, which he executes perfectly!
Prado briefly tries for a triangle choke, then he considers an armbar. Mullarkey is sensible with his defence, however, and is able to get off a few strikes in full guard.
The prelims begin with a lightweight bout between Australia’s own Jamie Mullarkey and unbeaten Argentine Francisco Prado.
At 20 years old, Prado is the second-youngest fighter in the UFC.
Early prelim results:
Jack Jenkins def. Don Shainis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Loma Lookboonmee def. Elise Reed via second-round submission (rear naked choke, 0:44)
Blake Bilder def. Shane Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Elves Brenner def. Zubaira Tukhugov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
The UFC 284 prelims will begin any moment now, and our live coverage begins with them!
First, though, a recap of the early prelim results...
According to the UFC’s rankings, tonight’s main event pits the promotion’s No 1 fighter, Volkanovski, against its No 2, Makhachev.
But do those evalutations line up with The Independent’s own pound-for-pound UFC rankings?
Find out below:
The Independent’s pound-for-pound UFC rankings
Here are our top 10 men’s fighters in the UFC, in a list to be updated monthly
The UFC 284 *early prelims* are under way as we speak! We will provide live updates from the subsequent prelims at 1am GMT.
