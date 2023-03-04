UFC 285 card: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane and all fights tonight
Here’s all you need to know as two title fights top the card in Las Vegas
Two titles will be on the line this weekend, as Jon Jones fights Ciryl Gane in the UFC 285 main event after Valentina Shevchenko faces Alexa Grasso.
Jones is a former multiple-time light-heavyweight champion who has failed numerous drug tests and had various run-ins with the law, but he is still seen as one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history. The American returns to the Octagon here after a three-year lay-off, finally making his long-promised move to heavyweight.
Jones, 35, will fight Frenchman Gane, a former interim heavyweight champion. The division’s vacant belt is up for grabs, after Francis Ngannou left the UFC in January and relinquished the gold, 12 months after retaining it against Gane and handing the 32-year-old a first professional loss.
In the co-main event of UFC 285, Shevchenko defends the women’s flyweight title against Grasso, who enters Las Vegas on a four-fight win streak.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
UFC 285 is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 4 March.
The early prelims will begin at 11.15pm GMT (3.15pm PT, 5.15pm CT, 6.15pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 5 March (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).
The main card is then scheduled for 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Jones – 5/8; Gane – 4/3
Shevchenko – 2/11; Grasso – 4/1
Full card
Main card
Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane (vacant heavyweight title)
Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Alexa Grasso (women’s flyweight title)
Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (welterweight)
Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner (lightweight)
Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett (middleweight)
Prelims
Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones (bantamweight)
Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)
Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas (women’s flyweight)
Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)
Early prelims
Ian Machado Garry vs Song Kenan (welterweight)
Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)
Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci (women’s strawweight)
Da’Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat (bantamweight)
Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)
