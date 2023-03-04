Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jon Jones returns to the UFC this weekend after a three-year absence, as the former light-heavyweight champion faces Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title.

Jones, 35, is widely considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, though he was stripped of the light-heavyweight belt numerous times due to failed drug tests and run-ins with the law. The American has long eyed a move to heavyweight and – three years after his last fight – he finally returns this weekend.

In the opposite corner will be Frenchman Gane, a former interim heavyweight champion who failed to unify the belts against Francis Ngannou last year. Gane suffered a first professional loss as he was outpointed by his former teammate, who left the UFC and vacated the heavyweight belt this January.

But Gane’s record is still impressive, and the 32-year-old’s speed and technique are rare at heavyweight. He will test those assets against Jones in the main event of UFC 285, after Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight title against Alexa Grasso.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 285 is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 4 March.

The early prelims will begin at 11.15pm GMT (3.15pm PT, 5.15pm CT, 6.15pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 5 March (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

The main card is then scheduled for 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Ciryl Gane (right) will face Jon Jones for the vacant UFC heavyweight title (UFCEurope via Twitter)

Jones – 5/8; Gane – 4/3

Shevchenko – 2/11; Grasso – 4/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card

Main card

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane (vacant heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Alexa Grasso (women’s flyweight title)

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (welterweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (Getty Images)

Prelims

Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones (bantamweight)

Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas (women’s flyweight)

Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Early prelims

Ian Machado Garry vs Song Kenan (welterweight)

Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci (women’s strawweight)

Da’Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat (bantamweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)