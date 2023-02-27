Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jon Jones makes a long-awaited move to heavyweight this weekend, as he fights Ciryl Gane for the vacant title in the main event of UFC 285.

Jones is a former multiple-time light heavyweight champion, whose career has been marred by failed drug tests and incidents with the law, but many still see him as the greatest fighter in mixed martial arts history. Now 35, the American returns to the ring this weekend after a three-year lay-off.

Having promised a move to heavyweight for years, Jones will take on Gane in the main event of UFC 285, as the Frenchman looks to capture the undisputed belt that eluded him last year. Gane, 32, was interim champion when he fought Francis Ngannou last January, but the latter emerged victorious on points to unify the gold.

Ngannou left the UFC this January, however, relinquishing his title and setting up this huge clash, which takes place after Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight gold against Alexa Grasso.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 285 is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 4 March.

The early prelims will begin at 11.15pm GMT (3.15pm PT, 5.15pm CT, 6.15pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 5 March (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

The main card is then scheduled for 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Ciryl Gane (right) will face Jon Jones for the vacant UFC heavyweight title (UFCEurope via Twitter)

Jones – 5/8; Gane – 4/3

Shevchenko – 2/11; Grasso – 4/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card

Main card

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane (vacant heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Alexa Grasso (women’s flyweight title)

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (welterweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (Getty Images)

Prelims

Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones (bantamweight)

Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas (women’s flyweight)

Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Early prelims

Ian Machado Garry vs Song Kenan (welterweight)

Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci (women’s strawweight)

Da’Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat (bantamweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)