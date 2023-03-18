Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The lights failed at the O2 Arena during UFC 286 on Saturday night, moments before Muhammad Mokaev’s fight with Jafel Filho began.

Dagestan-born Briton Mokaev, a rising contender in the flyweight division, was seconds away from getting under way against Brazil’s Filho, when the arena lights cut out.

Jon Anik and his commentary partners – former UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping – acknowledged the light failure, while asking whether it would affect the performance of the fighters, given the timing of the incident.

The London crowd sang “Ole!” repeatedly as they waited for the issue to be fixed, and it was indeed resolved within a couple of minutes.

Mokaev vs Filho then got under way, marking the first prelim bout of the evening on the undercard of Leon Edwards’ welterweight title defence against Kamaru Usman.

Mokaev, 22, went on to win the fight with a third-round submission, forcing Filho to tap out to a rear naked choke.