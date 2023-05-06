Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad will clash in the co-main event of UFC 288 tonight, before Henry Cejudo challenges Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title.

Burns is making a quick turnaround, having last fought just one month ago. The Brazilian outpointed Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 to edge closer to a second shot at the welterweight title, and he may yet secure that bout if he can beat Muhammad.

American Muhammad has won eight fights in a row with the exception of a No Contest against Leon Edwards in 2021, a year before Edwards won the welterweight title. Muhammad will now look to overcome Burns and use his history with the reigning champion to set up a shot at the gold.

In the main event tonight, Cejudo returns after three years away to challenge Sterling, who holds the bantamweight title that Cejudo previously held alongside the flyweight belt.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 288 will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday 6 May.

The early prelims will begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 7 May (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Sterling – 19/20

Cejudo – 5/6

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Gilbert Burns makes a quick turnaround after beating Jorge Masvidal (Getty Images)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Henry Cejudo (bantamweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Belal Muhammad (welterweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight)

Movsar Evloev vs Bryce Mitchell (featherweight)

Kron Gracie vs Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Prelims

Drew Dober vs Matt Frevola (lightweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Devin Clark (light-heavyweight)

Khaos Williams vs Rolando Bedoya (welterweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs Virna Jandiroba (women’s strawweight)

Early prelims

Braxton Smith vs Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Phil Hawes vs Ikram Aliskerov (middleweight)

Joseph Holmes vs Claudio Ribeiro (middleweight)

Daniel Santos vs Johnny Munoz (bantamweight)