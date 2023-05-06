UFC 288 LIVE: Sterling vs Cejudo updates and results
Follow live updates as Cejudo returns after three years away in a bid to regain the bantamweight title
Aljamain Sterling defends the UFC bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo tonight, as the latter returns after three years away in a bid to regain the belt.
Cejudo retired from MMA in 2020, moments after retaining the title, which he previously held alongside the flyweight belt. Sterling, 33, went on to win the gold in 2021 and has retained it twice since, and the Jamaican-American puts it on the line again in the main event of UFC 288 tonight.
American Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, is emerging from retirement in an attempt to reclaim the bantamweight strap, and a future shot at the featherweight title is also on the 36-year-old’s radar.
If Cejudo were able to overcome Sterling in New Jersey tonight and then take the featherweight belt, he would become the only three-division champion in UFC history. That is a tall task, however, with Sterling in his prime and fresh off a TKO win against former champion TJ Dillashaw.
Follow live updates below. Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.
UFC 288 LIVE
Here are your important timings for tonight:
The early prelims got under way at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), and the regular prelims will follow at 1am BST (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET this evening).
The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET this evening).
Our live fight updates will begin with the regular prelims at 1am BST!
What time does UFC 288 start in UK and US tonight?
All you need to know about the bantamweight title fight and the rest of the card in New Jersey
UFC 288 LIVE
Aljamain Sterling defends the UFC bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo tonight, as the latter returns after three years away in a bid to regain the belt.
Cejudo retired from MMA in 2020, moments after retaining the title, which he previously held alongside the flyweight belt. Sterling, 33, went on to win the gold in 2021 and has retained it twice since, and the Jamaican-American puts it on the line again in the main event of UFC 288 tonight.
American Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, is emerging from retirement in an attempt to reclaim the bantamweight strap, and a future shot at the featherweight title is also on the 36-year-old’s radar.
If Cejudo were able to overcome Sterling in New Jersey tonight and then take the featherweight belt, he would become the only three-division champion in UFC history. That is a tall task, however, with Sterling in his prime and fresh off a TKO win against former champion TJ Dillashaw.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies