Aljamain Sterling defends the UFC bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo in the main event of UFC 288 tonight.

Sterling is making his third defence of the belt, which Cejudo previously held and vacated upon his retirement from fighting in 2020.

Now Cejudo, who also held the flyweight title as one of four dual-weight champions in UFC history, makes a long-awaited return to challenge for the 135lbs belt, as the former Olympic gold medalist looks to enhance his claim to the status of ‘greatest combat-sports athlete of all time’.

Sterling, who is unbeaten since 2017 with eight straight wins, will look to thwart Cejudo in his endeavour and build upon successful defences against Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 288 will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday 6 May.

The early prelims will begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 7 May (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Sterling – 19/20

Cejudo – 5/6

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Gilbert Burns makes a quick turnaround after beating Jorge Masvidal (Getty Images)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Henry Cejudo (bantamweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Belal Muhammad (welterweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight)

Movsar Evloev vs Bryce Mitchell (featherweight)

Kron Gracie vs Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Prelims

Drew Dober vs Matt Frevola (lightweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Devin Clark (light-heavyweight)

Khaos Williams vs Rolando Bedoya (welterweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs Virna Jandiroba (women’s strawweight)

Early prelims

Braxton Smith vs Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Phil Hawes vs Ikram Aliskerov (middleweight)

Joseph Holmes vs Claudio Ribeiro (middleweight)

Daniel Santos vs Johnny Munoz (bantamweight)