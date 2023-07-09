UFC 290 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez updates and results

✕ Close Ciryl Gane reveals key coaching tip that he ignored in Jon Jones loss

UFC 290 will build towards two major title fights tonight, as Alexander Volkanovski defends the featherweight belt against Yair Rodriguez, and Brandon Moreno puts his flyweight gold on the line versus Alexandre Pantoja.

Volkanovski and Rodriguez both fought on the same night in February, as “Alexander The Great” lost a controversial decision while challenging Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, after Rodriguez submitted Josh Emmett to win the interim featherweight strap. The 145lbs titles will be unified tonight, as pound-for-pound great Volkanovski returns to his usual division to take on the Mexican – one of the most unique strikers in MMA.

In the co-main event, Moreno looks to avenge two losses to Pantoja when he defends the title that he regained in January, when he stopped Deiveson Figueiredo in the Brazilian’s home country to win the pair’s four-fight series. Elsewhere on the card, ex-middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces Dricus Du Plessis in a No 1 contender’s bout, and legend Robbie Lawler takes his final bow. There are plenty of other great match-ups tonight, too, which you can follow with our live blog below.