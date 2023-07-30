UFC 291 LIVE: Poirier vs Gaethje updates and results
Follow live updates from the ‘BMF’ title fight, a long-awaited rematch that tops a stacked card
Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will clash in the main event of UFC 291 tonight, in a rematch with the ‘BMF’ title on the line.
Poirier beat Gaethje via fourth-round TKO in 2018, and the pair’s careers followed similar trajectories in the time since. Poirier, 34, won the interim lightweight title in 2019 but failed to unify the belt against Khabib Nurmagomedov, losing to the Russsian via submission; Gaethje, 34, then collected the interim gold in 2020 but was also submitted by Khabib.
Each man then got a second crack at the gold but came up short again, with Poirier submitted by Charles Oliveira in 2021 and Gaethje suffering the same fate last May. However, Poirier and Gaethje have both bounced back since then, with the former stopping Michael Chandler and the latter beating Rafael Fiziev.
And when Poirier and Gaethje rematch in Salt Lake City, Utah, tonight, the ‘Baddest Motherf*****’ belt will be up for grabs. The title has only appeared once before, when Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz to become the inaugural champion in 2019. In this evening’s co-main event, former middleweight champion Alex Pereira moves up to light-heavyweight to face Jan Blachowicz, an ex-title holder in the division.
Follow live updates and results from UFC 291, below.
UFC 291: Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green
Round 2
Green is back in Ferguson’ss guard, landing elbows from above, and some hammer fists for good measure,
Eventually Green stands and beckons Ferguson to his feet. Ferguson plods forward, and both men land straight punches.
Decent uppercut from Ferguson, and now a left hook. He’s sporting a fair bit of damage on his face, though...
UFC 291: Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green
Round 2
Ferguson misses with a spinning back fist then sees a takedown attempt stuffed as Green sprawls.
Ferguson lands a decent right overhand now. He enters with an unorthodox roll at Green’s feet, and he’s trying for a triangle choke...
But Green is landing hammer fists through Ferguson’s legs at the moment! Eventually Ferguson pulls guard. He lands a decent elbow from the bottom, but Green is still getting off shots.
Green elects to stand, before diving back down with more punches.
UFC 291: Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green
Round 1
“Tony” is the chant from the crowd as the action gets back under way.
Slick one-two from Green, landing upstairs. He’s standing orthodox now.
Green reverts to southpaw and lands a clean cross.
UFC 291: Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green
Round 1
Green stands southpaw; Ferguson is switching stances back and forth. Lots of twitchy entries from both guys so far.
Ferguson with a front kick, Green with a side kick. Ferguson dives after a double-leg takedown, pushing Green to the fence and immediately jumping on his back...
Ferguson gets one hook in – his right leg – but he can’t advance the position. He backs off, and the pair move into the open.
As with the early moments of the fight, both men are flicking out straight shots but struggling to land.
OH! Until that big right hand from Ferguson, which knocks down Green! He springs back to his feet, and the action is soon paused due to an accidental eye poke by Green.
UFC 291: Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green
Let’s go!
UFC 291: Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green
Moving quickly on! Lightweight legend Tony Ferguson takes on fellow veteran Bobby Green.
Ferguson’s long winning run from 2013 to 2019, including his interim-title win in 2017, made him a huge favourite with fans. The American, 39, has since lost five in a row, however, having been submitted by Nate Diaz in September last time out.
Meanwhile, 36-year-old Green has a patchy record but usually delivers fun boxing exchanges, which is an exciting prospect as he takes on his compatriot Ferguson, an inventive striker.
UFC 291: Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa via first-round submission (D’Arce choke, 2:39).
UFC 291: Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland
Round 1
Southpaw stance for Chiesa, who is put on the back foot early.
Holland misses with an uppercut but lands a straight, and finds the mark with his next uppercut as Chiesa briefly covers up.
Another flurry from Holland, and Chiesa willingly hits the mat. Holland doesn’t bite, though, staying out of Chiesa’s guard.
He soon lets his opponent stand, too. Now the fighters clinch against the fence, trading positions. Eventually Chiesa gets a body lock but fails to take down Holland.
OH! Big knee from Holland, and he latches on to Chiesa’s neck with a D’Arce choke as Chiesa drops to his knees! And there’s the tap!!
UFC 291: Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland
Here we go!
UFC 291: Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland
The main card starts with a welterweight clash between the returning Michael Chiesa and the always-entertaining Kevin Holland.
Chiesa, who has been out for almost two years, is a grappling specialist, while Holland’s strengths are largely in the striking exchanges.
