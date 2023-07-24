Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC’s ‘BMF’ title returns this weekend, as Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje clash for the unique status of the promotion’s ‘baddest motherf*****’.

Poirier stopped Gaethje in an entertaining fight in 2018, and the Americans have since gone on to win the interim lightweight belt on separate occasions, though both have come up short in two undisputed-title fights each. Now, however, they have the chance to add another accolade to their resumes.

Poirier, 34, and Gaethje, also 34, will go head to head to crown a new BMF champion, with the title having previously been seen just once in the UFC – when the now-retired Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz in 2019.

In the co-main event of UFC 291, former light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz welcomes Alex Pereira to the division, in the latter’s first fight since losing the middleweight belt in April. Elsewhere, there are plenty of exciting match-ups on the card.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 291 takes place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday 29 July.

The early prelims are set to begin at 11.30pm on Saturday (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 30 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

The main card is then due to begin at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Justin Gaethje (left) narrowly outpointed Rafael Fiziev in his most recent fight (Getty Images)

Poirier – 10/13; Gaethje – 11/10

Blachowicz – 10/11; Pereira – 10/11

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 (lightweight – vacant ‘BMF’ title)

Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira (light-heavyweight)

Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira (welterweight)

Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green (lightweight)

Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)

Former middleweight champion Alex Pereira will fight ex-light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (Getty Images)

Prelims

Trevin Giles vs Gabriel Bonfim (welterweight)

Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (heavyweight)

Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro (middleweight)

Jake Matthews vs Miguel Baeza (welterweight)

Early prelims

CJ Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador (flyweight)

Matthew Semelsberger vs Yohan Lainesse (welterweight)

Miranda Maverick vs Priscila Cachoeira (women’s flyweight)