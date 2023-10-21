UFC 294 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Makhachev and Chimaev vs Usman – fight updates and results tonight
Follow live updates from the lightweight-title rematch and co-main event, plus undercard action in Abu Dhabi
UFC 294 will culminate in two huge fights tonight, both of which came together on short notice. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski steps in on 11 days’ notice to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, after the co-main event sees Kamaru Usman face Khamzat Chimaev on 10 days’ notice.
Australian Volkanovski, who holds the featherweight belt, lost a narrow decision to Makhachev in Perth in February, but the 35-year-old has the chance to avenge that defeat in Abu Dhabi tonight.
Makhachev, 30, was due to rematch Charles Oliveira this evening, 364 days after submitting the former champion to win the vacant lightweight title in the very same arena. However, a cut above Oliveira’s eye forced the Brazilian out of UFC 294, allowing Volkanovski to step in.
Similarly, Brazil’s Paulo Costa withdrew from his scheduled clash with Chimaev, citing the need for further surgeries on an injured elbow, and it was Usman who answered the UFC’s call for a replacement. The former welterweight champion will make his middleweight debut here, against one of MMA’s most fearsome prospects in the unbeaten Chimaev.
Follow live updates and results from the UFC 294 main card and prelims, below.
UFC 294 LIVE: Tim Elliott vs Mohammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev def. Tim Elliott via third-round submission (arm-triangle choke, 3:03).
Next up, the UFC 294 main card!
UFC 294 LIVE: Tim Elliott vs Mohammad Mokaev
Round 3
The replay shows how nasty that slam was from Mokaev. “It flashed me,” Elliott tells his corner, suggesting that he might have been briefly knocked out.
Third and final round under way. Mokaev flicks a head kick at Elliott, landing clean but without too much power.
Again Elliott defends a takedown, and again he holds Mokaev and throws a knee. And another. The first two are legal, but the third is illegal! No disputing it this time.
We’ll have another pause, before referee Jason Herzog returns the fighters to the position they were in. It’s a second warning for Elliott, but no point deduction.
Great, inventive wrestling from Mokaev to reverse the position and hold down Elliott against the fence! Mokaev remains in control and seems to be working towards an arm-triangle choke...
He has it... and Elliott taps! It’s all over! Mokaev, still unbeaten and into the top 10 at flyweight!
UFC 294 LIVE: Tim Elliott vs Mohammad Mokaev
Round 2
That opening round was really hard to score. I’m an advocate of more 10-10s / 9-9s, but it’s unlikely that we’ll see any on the scorecards – they’re so rare.
The second round starts with another Mokaev takedown, and another Elliott guillotine attempt. Mokaev is able to relieve the pressure slightly and fire off some punches to Elliott’s body. The American then lets go.
Mokaev stays so calm under submission attempts; fair play to him! He patiently works on advancing the position from Elliott’s guard, while the American throws some punches and elbows.
It’s a bit of a stalemate now, with Elliott using butterfly guard to keep Mokaev in an awkward position. Mokaev looks to make things happen, and Elliott goes for a triangle!
He transitions into an armbar, and Mokaev lifts and slams his opponent! Ouch! It’s a Hail Mary that forces Elliott to let go!
Mokaev is back in Elliott’s butterfly guard, with both flyweights trading strikes.
Another interesting round, again difficult to score.
UFC 294 LIVE: Tim Elliott vs Mohammad Mokaev
Round 1
Elliott hops forward on one leg and eats a low kick on his standing one. He’s able to take down Mokaev shortly thereafter, but Mokaev keeps his defence tight in half-guard, holding the American close.
Mokaev is trying to isolate Elliott’s left arm, but Elliott eventually frees it and lands a few elbows! Mokaev scoots back and stands, and Elliott lands a decent left hook.
Mokaev shoots for a double-leg takedown immediately after, but Elliott sprawls well. Same again a few moments later, and this time Elliott holds on to the Briton.
He’s warned by the referee for landing an illegal knee on a ‘grounded’ Mokaev, but it’s close... One of Mokaev’s hands hung down and grazed the mat, but that feels a little harsh on Elliott.
There’s a pause in the action as a result of that, but we’re soon back under way. Mokaev lands an overhand right, but Elliott seems unperturbed. Mokaev follows up with a well-timed takedown, though!
He ends up in Elliott’s guard, and the American tries for a guillotine. Mokaev is trying to pull back his head to relieve the pressure, and he’s out... but Elliott goes back to the well... only for Mokaev to escape again.
Elbows from Elliott, with Mokaev still in his guard as the round ends. An interesting opening frame.
UFC 294 LIVE: Tim Elliott vs Mohammad Mokaev
Final prelim bout of the night! Tim Elliott faces Mohammad Mokaev at flyweight.
Eleventh-ranked Mokaev, Dagestani-born but fighting out of Britain, is looking to stay unbeaten as he faces his highest-ranked opponent yet (#10).
Lots of boos for American Elliott, who repeatedly laughs “I love it!” while beckoning on the fans in the Etihad Arena.
UFC 294 LIVE: Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek
Trevor Peek def. Mohammad Yahya via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).
It’s an unsuccessful UFC debut for local fighter Yahya, who looked a bit out of his depth at times tonight.
UFC 294 LIVE: Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek
Round 3
More grappling pressure from Peek early in this final round, and he’s able to get a trip against the fence, before mounting Yahya!
Yahya is able to twist free and stand, but Peek is still in control and lands another trip. Still Yahya stays composed and stands, before creating space.
He lands a front kick to the body, then another hard body kick. He catches Peek on the end of a one-two. Another body kick.
He AGAIN tries for a guillotine, at a strange moment in a striking exchange, and Peek just powers the home favourite back to the fence.
The fighters separate, then Peek rushes onto a clean straight from Yahya! Yahya then slams a body kick at the American, who grabs ahold of him.
Eventually Yahya gets free, but Peek soon secures a big takedown late in the fight! He’s in half-guard, then mount, but stands as the buzzer sounds.
UFC 294 LIVE: Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek
Round 2
Yahya stabs out a front kick, aiming high, but Peek retreats and stays out of range. Now the American stumbles while closing range on the UAE local.
Yahya blasts a body kick at Peek then switches stances back and forth. Another hard inside low kick by Peek. Yahya still looks a bit tentative in there.
He leans back and manages to evade as Peek loads up on an overhand. Another heavy effort from Peek has Yahya backing up uneasily.
Outside low kick from Peek this time, and again Yahya hits the deck! He springs back up and snatches at a guillotine as Peek opts for a double-leg against the fence.
The guillotine, yet again, is not there, and the lightweights disengage and move into space. Both men land shots in close, a punch by Yahya and a hammer fist by Peek.
UFC 294 LIVE: Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek
Round 1
Peek backs up Yahya early, the latter looking a little wary. Peek is able to get a body lock and trip for a takedown, but Yahya is soon back on his feet, standing against the fence.
Peek still has the body lock and control of Yahya, however, as the latter briefly looks to deter him with a guillotine choke. It’s not really available, but Yahya keeps trying.
He eventually lets go and is able to break free, moving into the open. Peek hammers an outside low kick into his calf, though, and Yahya briefly collapses to a knee.
Now Peek kicks inside. He follows up with an overhand left, charging in on Yahya, who is a bit troubled by that! Peek quickly reverts to a grappling approach, though, securing another body lock with Yahya against the fence.
Again Yahya looks for a guillotine, to no avail, but he switches to a D’Arce! He drags down Peek, who looks to be in trouble with seconds left on the clock...
But Yahya lets go, and the round ends!
UFC 294 LIVE: Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek
Here we go, our round-by-round updates start now! Yahya vs Peek is under way in the lightweight division.
