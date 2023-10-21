✕ Close Jake Paul mocks KSI after loss to Tommy Fury

UFC 294 will culminate in two huge fights tonight, both of which came together on short notice. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski steps in on 11 days’ notice to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, after the co-main event sees Kamaru Usman face Khamzat Chimaev on 10 days’ notice.

Australian Volkanovski, who holds the featherweight belt, lost a narrow decision to Makhachev in Perth in February, but the 35-year-old has the chance to avenge that defeat in Abu Dhabi tonight.

Makhachev, 30, was due to rematch Charles Oliveira this evening, 364 days after submitting the former champion to win the vacant lightweight title in the very same arena. However, a cut above Oliveira’s eye forced the Brazilian out of UFC 294, allowing Volkanovski to step in.

Similarly, Brazil’s Paulo Costa withdrew from his scheduled clash with Chimaev, citing the need for further surgeries on an injured elbow, and it was Usman who answered the UFC’s call for a replacement. The former welterweight champion will make his middleweight debut here, against one of MMA’s most fearsome prospects in the unbeaten Chimaev.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 294 main card and prelims, below.