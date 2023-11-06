Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jiri Prochazka will bid to regain the UFC light-heavyweight title this weekend, taking on ex-middleweight champion Alex Pereira for the vacant belt.

Prochazka, the UFC’s first ever Czech champion, was forced to vacate the title due to injury in 2022, and he will challenge for the gold again at UFC 295, headlining against Brazilian Pereira.

The pair were due to clash in the co-main event at Madison Square Garden, but Jon Jones’s heavyweight title defence against Stipe Miocic was cancelled when Jones suffered an injury in October.

As a result, the original co-main event was elevated, while the new co-main event sees Britain’s Tom Aspinall fight Russia’s Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight belt. The winner of that bout should be in line to challenge Jones in 2024 – possibly leaving former champ Miocic out in the cold.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is UFC 295?

The event is set to take place on Saturday 11 November at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The early prelims are due to begin at 11pm GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 12 November (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am GMT on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Odds

Prochazka – 11/10; Pereira – 13/20

Pavlovich – 10/11; Aspinall – 10/11

Full card (subject to change)

British heavyweight Tom Aspinall will challenge for the interim title in the co-main event (PA)

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira (vacant light-heavyweight title)

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall (interim heavyweight title)

Jessica Andrade vs Mackenzie Dern (women’s strawweight)

Matt Frevola vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight)

Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Prelims

Steve Erceg vs Alessandro Costa (flyweight)

Tabatha Ricci vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Nurullo Aliev (lightweight)

Nadim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borschchev (lightweight)

Early prelims

Jared Gordon vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)

John Castaneda vs Kyung Ho Kang (bantamweight)

Joshua Van vs Kevin Borjas (flyweight)

Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmers (featherweight)