Ian Machado Garry has accused Colby Covington of “single-handedly ruining UFC 303”, as the Irishman eyes a clash with the American on the undercard of Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler.

Earlier in April, it was confirmed that McGregor will fight Chandler in a welterweight bout on 29 June – 16 months after the fight was first announced.

The contest will headline UFC 303 in Las Vegas, with several fights now official for the undercard at the T-Mobile Arena, including a co-main event between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr.

However, many fans have suggested that Garry vs Covington would be a better chief-support fight, with Garry having repeatedly called out Covington. The American, 36, previously responded to Garry, 26, on social media, but the welterweight fight is seemingly no closer to being made.

“Colby Covington is single handedly ruining #ufc303,” Garry wrote on X on Thursday (25 April).

He proceeded to share fans’ tweets calling for the fight, after posting a screenshot of his direct messages to Covington. The messages read: “Stop being a p***y, your foot is fine, agree to the fight. You can’t talk all that s*** and not back it up, COWARD.”

Ian Machado Garry celebrating his win over Neil Magny in August ( Getty Images )

Garry, who was referring to an injury sustained by Covington in his last fight, is unbeaten and most recently fought in March, beating Geoff Neal via split decision. He has long expressed a desire to share a card with compatriot McGregor.

Covington last competed in December, losing to Leon Edwards on points. With that result, Covington – a former interim champion – moved to 0-3 in undisputed-title fights.