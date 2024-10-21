Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A stacked fight card takes place in Abu Dhabi this weekend, as UFC 308 produces a featherweight title fight and a No 1 contender’s bout at middleweight.

In the main event, Ilia Topuria defends the 145lb title against Max Holloway in one of the most-anticipated fights of the year – with both men entering the Etihad Arena on the back of stunning knockouts.

Topuria stayed unbeaten with his title win in February, as he brutally knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in round two. Then, in April, ex-champion Holloway scored an all-time great KO of Justin Gaethje – dominating the American for the best part of five rounds, then faceplanting him in the very last second.

And in Saturday’s co-main event, Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev square off at last. Whittaker, a former middleweight champion, was due to face the unbeaten Russian in June, but Chimaev withdrew due to illness – in the latest setback in his stop-start career.

Still, Chimaev has been a force to be reckoned with whenever he has entered the cage, and a win here would finally secure him a title shot. But he faces a stern test in the well-rounded, experienced Whittaker. Here’s all you need to know.

When is UFC 308?

The event is due to take place on Saturday 26 October at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The prelims are due to begin at 3pm BST (7am PT, 9am CT, 10am ET), with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

How to watch the fights

The card will air live on TNT Sports Box Office in the UK at a cost of £19.99, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

open image in gallery Max Holloway (left) scored an all-time great KO of Justin Gaethje in April ( Getty Images )

Topuria – 1/3; Holloway – 9/4

Whittaker – 13/8; Chimaev – 1/2

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Ilia Topuria (C) vs Max Holloway (featherweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev (middleweight)

Lerone Murphy vs Dan Ige (featherweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandar Rakic (light-heavyweight)

Shara Magomedov vs Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)

open image in gallery Stop-start UFC star Khamzat Chimaev (pictured) faces a stern test in ex-champ Robert Whittaker ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Geoff Neal vs Rafael dos Anjos (welterweight)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Myktybek Orolbai (lightweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs Daniel Santos (bantamweight)

Abus Magomedov vs Bruno Ferreira (middleweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Faris Basharat vs Victor Hugo (bantamweight)

Ismail Naurdiev vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Nursulton Ruziboev (welterweight)

Ibo Aslan vs Rafael Cerqueira (light-heavyweight)

