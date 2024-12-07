✕ Close Jon Jones gives UFC championship belt to Donald Trump

UFC 310 culminates in two huge fights tonight, as Shavkat Rakhmonov faces Ian Machado Garry before Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight belt against Kai Asakura.

Rakhmonov was due to challenge welterweight champion Belal Muhammad here, but the latter withdrew due to a bone infection, leading Machado Garry to step in. The unbeaten Irishman faces the unbeaten Kazakh – one of his former training partners – in a highly-anticipated bout, which will establish a No 1 contender at 170lb.

Then, the UFC 310 main event pits Pantoja against Asakura, who is challenging for gold in his promotional debut. Asakura previously reigned as Rizin’s bantamweight champion, and that pedigree sees him hit the ground running in the UFC.

Elsewhere on the card, former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane faces Alexander Volkov in a rematch, while Aljamain Sterling and Chris Weidman are the other ex-title holders to feature in Las Vegas.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 310 main card and prelims, below.