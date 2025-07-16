Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the main event of UFC 318 this weekend, Dustin Poirier fights for the final time and aims to take the ‘Baddest Motherf*****’ title from his old rival Max Holloway.

Poirier, a fan favourite and lightweight legend, will bow out in his home state of Louisiana, duelling with Holloway for the third time.

The pair first met in 2012, in Holloway’s first UFC fight, with the Hawaiian suffering a submission defeat by Poirier. They then clashed again in 2019, when Holloway was the featherweight champion, as they vied for the interim lightweight belt. On that occasion, Poirier outpointed Holloway in a thrilling contest, though he later failed to unify the titles when he took on regular champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Now, the American, 36, faces Holloway once again, challenging the 33-year-old for the BMF belt. Will the “Diamond” shine brightly one last time, or will “Blessed” finally overcome Poirier?

Here’s all you need to know.

When is UFC 318?

UFC 318 is due to take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday 18 July. The early prelims are due to begin at 11.15pm BST (3.15pm PT, 5.15pm CT, 6.15pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then due at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How to watch UFC 318

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Holloway – 8/11

Poirier – 11/10

Dustin Poirier (left) during his second win over Max Holloway ( Getty Images )

Fight card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Main card

Max Holloway (C) vs Dustin Poirier 3 (‘BMF’ title; lightweight)

Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight)

Dan Ige vs Patricio Pitbull (featherweight)

Michael Johnson vs Daniel Zellhuber (lightweight)

Prelims

Kyler Phillips vs Vinicius Oliveira (bantamweight)

Marvin Vettori vs Brendan Allen 2 (middleweight)

Francisco Prado vs Nikolay Veretennikov (welterweight)

Ateba Gautier vs Robert Valentin (middleweight)

Early prelims

Adam Fugitt vs Islam Dulatov (welterweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Ryan Spann vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Brunno Ferreira vs Jackson McVey (middleweight)

Carli Judice vs Nicolle Caliari (women’s flyweight)