UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev start time, card and how to watch fights
Du Plessis defends the middleweight title against the unbeaten Chimaev
Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev will clash in a mouthwatering title fight this weekend, headlining a stacked card at UFC 319.
Here, middleweight king Du Plessis goes for a third successful title defence in a row, having already retained the belt with a submission of Israel Adesanya and decision over Sean Strickland.
The South African in fact took the belt from Strickland in 2024 – with another decision – in their first fight, and he also holds a stoppage over ex-champion Robert Whittaker. While Du Plessis has an awkward style, the 31-year-old has proved unbeatable in the UFC so far.
But so has Chimaev. The Russian, 31, has never lost in MMA in fact, and while injury and illness have kept his Octagon appearances sporadic, he has been terrifying when he has competed.
Last time out, in October, he made it back-to-back wins over former champions by breaking Whittaker’s jaw with a first-round submission; 12 months earlier, he outpointed former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.
When is UFC 319?
UFC 319 will take place on Saturday 16 August at the United Center in Chicago, US.
The early prelims are due to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then set for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Du Plessis – 13/8
Chimaev – 1/2
Full card
Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion
Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Khamzat Chimaev (middleweight title)
Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico (featherweight)
Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)
Jared Cannonier vs Michael “Venom” Page (middleweight)
Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura (flyweight)
Prelims
King Green vs Diego Ferreira (lightweight)
Gerald Meerschaert vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)
Jessica Andrade vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)
Chase Hooper vs Alexander Hernandez (lightweight)
Edson Barboza vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)
Bryan Battle vs Nursulton Ruziboev (middleweight)
Early prelims
Karine Silva vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)
