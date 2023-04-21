UFC London card predictions as July event is made official

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC will return to in London in July, just four months after its last visit to the English capital.

In March, the UFC staged its first pay-per-view event in the UK since 2016, as British champion Leon Edwards retained his welterweight title against the man he dethroned last year, Kamaru Usman, at the O2 Arena.

On Saturday 22 July, the UFC will be back at the same venue for a Fight Night event.

No bouts have yet been announced for the card, but a heavyweight clash between Wigan’s Tom Aspinall and Poland’s Marcin Tybura has been rumoured.

It has also been suggested that Edwards could make a quick turnaround to defend his belt against Colby Covington, though title fights are usually reserved for pay-per-view events.

Last year, the UFC staged two Fight Nights at the O2 Arena – one in March and one in July. Aspinall headlined the former as he took on Alexander Volkov and won via first-round submission, and he also fought in the July main event, when he suffered an injury just seconds into his bout with Curtis Blaydes.

Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann also starred at both events. Pimblett is currently recovering from surgery and is not expected to be fit in time to feature at this July’s event, though McCann could yet be involved.

Last week, British featherweight contender Arnold Allen headlined in Kansas City against Max Holloway, and Allen might have received too much damage in defeat to be ready for July’s Fight Night.

The Independent will provide more information on the UFC London card as it becomes available. You can find early information on UFC London ticket prices here.