Saturday night will mark the UFC’s second trip to London in just four months, with March’s scintillating edition of the event forcing mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion into a rapid return.

Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett and a host of British fighters secured statement wins at UFC London in March, sending the O2 Arena into raptures on an evening that broke Fight Night and O2 Arena records.

Aspinall’s first-round submission of Alexander Volkov that night has earned him another main-event spot this Saturday, with Curtis Blaydes set to stand across the Octagon from the British heavyweight in what could be a clash to crown a No 1 contender.

Pimblett, meanwhile, was arguably the star at the O2 Arena in March, during the first edition of UFC London since 2019. The Liverpudlian lightweight will take on Jordan Leavitt here as he looks to further build his profile.

Here’s all you need to know about a stacked card.

When is it?

UFC London takes place on Saturday 23 July at the O2 Arena.

The prelims will begin at 5pm BST, with the main card following at 8pm. Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at approximately 10pm.

How can I watch it?

Paddy Pimblett sent the O2 Arena into raptures in March (Getty Images)

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Aspinall – 4/6; Blaydes – 11/10

Pimblett – 4/11; Leavitt – 15/8

Full odds here, via Betfair.

Full card

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson (light heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)

Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa (bantamweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce (featherweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson (lightweight)

Mandy Bohm vs Victoria Leonardo (women’s flyweight)

Claudio Silva vs Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

L’udovit Klein vs Mason Jones (lightweight)