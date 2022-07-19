Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

UFC London time: When does Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes start this weekend?

All you need to know about the main event, undercard and prelims

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 19 July 2022 09:14
Comments
<p>Tom Aspinall is 5-0 in the UFC with five stoppage wins (Kieran Cleeves/PA)</p>

Tom Aspinall is 5-0 in the UFC with five stoppage wins (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

(PA Wire)

The UFC returns to London this weekend, as Tom Aspinall and Paddy Pimblett return to the Octagon.

Historically, UFC London has taken place once a year, but Saturday marks the second edition of the event in four months, following a scintillating card in March.

British fighters shone in front of an animated crowd that night, with Tom Aspinall headlining a UFC event for the first time and securing a first-round stoppage win against Alexander Volkov. The British heavyweight is in the main event again this Saturday, taking on Curtis Blaydes in a clash that could crown a No 1 contender to champion Francis Ngannou.

INTERVIEW: Tom Aspinall previews UFC London main event against Curtis Blaydes

Pimblett was arguably the biggest star at UFC London in March, however, and he will step into the Octagon again here, facing Jordan Leavitt at lightweight.

Recommended

Here’s all you need to know about a stacked card.

When is it?

UFC London takes place on Saturday 23 July at the O2 Arena.

The prelims will begin at 5pm BST, with the main card following at 8pm. Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at approximately 10pm.

How can I watch it?

Paddy Pimblett sent the O2 Arena into raptures in March

(Getty Images)

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Aspinall – 4/6; Blaydes – 11/10

Pimblett – 4/11; Leavitt – 15/8

Full odds here, via Betfair.

Full card

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson (light heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)

Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa (bantamweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce (featherweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson (lightweight)

Mandy Bohm vs Victoria Leonardo (women’s flyweight)

Recommended

Claudio Silva vs Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

L’udovit Klein vs Mason Jones (lightweight)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in