UFC Paris card: Gane vs Tuivasa and all fights this weekend
Here’s all you need to know about the main event, undercard and prelim fights
This Saturday will see the UFC host a historic event in Paris, as mixed martial arts’ leading promotion stages an event in France for the first time ever.
Hometown heavyweight Ciryl Gane will step out in the main event, taking on Tai Tuivasa as both men seek to move closer to a title shot.
Gane held the interim belt between last August and this January, when he was outpointed by former teammate Francis Ngannou to lose his unbeaten record and come up short in his bid to unify the gold.
Meanwhile, Australian Tuivasa last competed in February, knocking out former title challenger Derrick Lewis in spectacular fashion to extend his win streak to five fights and continue his climb up the rankings.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
UFC Paris takes place on Saturday 3 September.
The prelims will start at 5pm BST (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Gane – 2/11
Tuivasa – 4/1
Full card
Main card
Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)
Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori (middleweight)
Alessio di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)
John Makdessi vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)
Taylor Lapilus vs Khalid Taha (bantamweight)
Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood (featherweight)
Prelims
Zarah Fairn vs Ailin Perez (women’s featherweight)
Benoit Saint-Denis vs Christos Giagos (lightweight)
Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)
