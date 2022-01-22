UFC 270 LIVE: Ngannou vs Gane stream, latest updates and fight results tonight
The UFC heavyweight title is on the line in the main event, while the men’s flyweight belt will also be contested
The first major UFC event of the year has arrived, with two massive title fights topping the card at UFC 270.
In the main event, an undisputed heavyweight champion will be crowned as Francis Ngannou defends his belt against interim title holder Ciryl Gane. The opponents are former teammates, with the build-up to their clash tonight coloured by arguments over who had more success in their old sparring sessions. Ngannou is the most feared power-puncher in UFC history, the French-Cameroonian’s professional mixed martial arts record standing at 16-3 – while his UFC record is 11-2 since his debut in 2015, with 10 of those wins coming via knockout or TKO. Meanwhile, Frenchman Gane is undefeated at 10-0, having gone 3-0 in 2021 to claim the interim heavyweight title and establish himself as Ngannou’s first challenger.
In the co-main event in Anaheim, Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will complete a trilogy of flyweight title fights. The rivals drew in their initial meeting in December 2020, allowing Figueiredo to hang onto the belt, before Mexican Moreno submitted the Brazilian last June to take the gold.
Follow live updates and fight results from the UFC 270 main card and prelims, below.
UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of UFC 270!
The promotion’s first pay-per-view of the year has been hit by fight cancellations, but it is still set to be topped by two huge title fights.
In the main event, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou makes the first defence of his belt, taking on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane – who is undefeated at 10-0.
In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will complete their trilogy of flyweight title bouts. Figueiredo retained the gold in the rivals’ first meeting, in December 2020, as the contest ended as a draw, before Mexican Moreno submitted the Brazilian last June to claim the belt.
We’ll be providing live updates from both of those fights tonight, as well as the rest of the main card and prelims.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies