The first major UFC event of the year has arrived, with two massive title fights topping the card at UFC 270.

In the main event, an undisputed heavyweight champion will be crowned as Francis Ngannou defends his belt against interim title holder Ciryl Gane. The opponents are former teammates, with the build-up to their clash tonight coloured by arguments over who had more success in their old sparring sessions. Ngannou is the most feared power-puncher in UFC history, the French-Cameroonian’s professional mixed martial arts record standing at 16-3 – while his UFC record is 11-2 since his debut in 2015, with 10 of those wins coming via knockout or TKO. Meanwhile, Frenchman Gane is undefeated at 10-0, having gone 3-0 in 2021 to claim the interim heavyweight title and establish himself as Ngannou’s first challenger.

In the co-main event in Anaheim, Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will complete a trilogy of flyweight title fights. The rivals drew in their initial meeting in December 2020, allowing Figueiredo to hang onto the belt, before Mexican Moreno submitted the Brazilian last June to take the gold.

Follow live updates and fight results from the UFC 270 main card and prelims, below.