UFC Paris time: When does Gane vs Tuivasa start in UK and US this weekend?

Here’s all you need to know about the main event, undercard and prelim fights

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 29 August 2022 11:26
Comments
UFC 4 - Conor McGregor

The UFC heads to France for the first time ever this weekend, as fans in Paris prepare to cheer on a hometown heavyweight in the main event.

Ciryl Gane will renew his pursuit of the undisputed heavyweight title when he takes on Tai Tuivasa on Saturday, seven months after coming up short in a unification bout with Francis Ngannou.

Gane held the interim belt from last August until this January, when former teammate Ngannou put on a surprisingly efficient wrestling display to outpoint the previously unbeaten Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Australian Tuivasa last competed in February, knocking out former title challenger Derrick Lewis in spectacular fashion to extend his win streak to five fights and continue his climb up the rankings.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC Paris takes place on Saturday 3 September.

The prelims will start at 5pm BST (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Ciryl Gane held the interim UFC heavyweight title last year

(Getty Images)

Odds

Gane – 2/11

Tuivasa – 4/1

Via Betway.

Full card

Main card

Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori (middleweight)

Alessio di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

John Makdessi vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

Taylor Lapilus vs Khalid Taha (bantamweight)

Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood (featherweight)

Prelims

Zarah Fairn vs Ailin Perez (women’s featherweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)

