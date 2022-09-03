UFC Paris LIVE: Gane vs Tuivasa stream, latest updates and how to watch fights tonight
Follow live updates and results as the UFC visits France for the very first time
Just two years ago, the sport of mixed martial arts was not even legal in France. This evening, MMA’s flagship promotion will visit the country for the very first time, as the UFC stages a Fight Night in Paris.
In the main event, hometown heavyweight Ciryl Gane looks to begin his journey back towards the heavyweight title that he failed to capture at the start of this year. Gane entered UFC 270 unbeaten and as interim champion but was on the wrong end of a surprising wrestling display from Francis Ngannou, a former teammate of Gane who is much more known for his knockouts than his grappling. In any case, Ngannou handed Gane the first defeat of the Frenchman’s career, leaving the 32-year-old in need of a win here to get back on track.
And Gane is favoured to pick up a victory tonight, as the surprisingly nimble and technical heavyweight goes up against Australian Tuivasa. The tourist, however, does enter UFC Paris on the back of five straight wins – all of which have come via knockout – leading many to suggest that he should not be as big of an underdog as the bookmakers have made him. Who will get their hand raised? Find out below, after former middleweight champion Rob Whittaker faces ex-title challenger Marvin Vettori in the co-main event.
UFC Paris LIVE
Check out our exclusive interview with Britain’s Nathaniel Wood, who competes on the main card at UFC Paris tonight, below:
“When the UFC returned to London in March, after three years away, British fans and fighters combined to produce one of the most memorable Fight Nights in the history of the sport. The Britons thrived in the Octagon that night, while their compatriots punctuated every enthralling moment with incomparable verve. There was one thing missing, however: a hometown fighter to become a hometown hero.
“It could have been Nathaniel Wood. But three days out from UFC London, the 29-year-old’s opponent Vince Morales withdrew from the pair’s bout, as Wood’s long wait for a return to the ring continued.
“Wood, a former Cage Warriors champion, had not stepped foot in the Octagon since a close decision defeat in October 2020, with injuries and the Covid pandemic providing barriers between the bantamweight and the ability to compete.
“‘Ah, mate, it was just… It was a feeling where I thought: Why am I doing this? Should I just become a postman, and go and get a [normal] job?’ Wood tells The Independent, reflecting on the collapsed fight in March.”
Full interview here:
Nathaniel Wood: ‘I thought, why am I doing this? Should I just become a postman?’
Exclusive interview: The hometown fighter’s UFC London bout fell through on three days’ notice in March, before he returned to the O2 Arena with a win in July
UFC Paris LIVE
There may be no better man to headline France’s first ever UFC event than Ciryl Gane.
Mixed martial arts’ leading promotion has not exactly had an abundance of French fighters on its roster since its inception in 1993, which is no surprise given the nation did not even legalise the sport until two years ago, but Gane occupies an intriguing place in the timeline of French MMA.
Like many of his combative compatriots, the 32-year-old spent a portion of his career competing abroad. But, having only started training in the sport in 2018 – the same year in which he began his professional career – Gane has not had to wait long for a homecoming. Still, he has more than earned his place in the UFC Paris main event this evening, when he takes on Tai Tuivasa.
Full UFC Paris preview:
UFC Paris represents landmark moment for French MMA
MMA’s leading promotion touches down in France for the first time this weekend, as the sport’s journey in the country begins to accelerate
UFC Paris LIVE
