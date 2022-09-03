UFC Paris LIVE: Gane vs Tuivasa stream, latest updates and how to watch fights tonight
Follow live updates and results as the UFC visits France for the very first time
Just two years ago, the sport of mixed martial arts was not even legal in France. This evening, MMA’s flagship promotion will visit the country for the very first time, as the UFC stages a Fight Night in Paris.
In the main event, hometown heavyweight Ciryl Gane looks to begin his journey back towards the heavyweight title that he failed to capture at the start of this year. Gane entered UFC 270 unbeaten and as interim champion but was on the wrong end of a surprising wrestling display from Francis Ngannou, a former teammate of Gane who is much more known for his knockouts than his grappling. In any case, Ngannou handed Gane the first defeat of the Frenchman’s career, leaving the 32-year-old in need of a win here to get back on track.
And Gane is favoured to pick up a victory tonight, as the surprisingly nimble and technical heavyweight goes up against Australian Tuivasa. The tourist, however, does enter UFC Paris on the back of five straight wins – all of which have come via knockout – leading many to suggest that he should not be as big of an underdog as the bookmakers have made him. Who will get their hand raised? Find out below, after former middleweight champion Rob Whittaker faces ex-title challenger Marvin Vettori in the co-main event.
Follow live updates and results as the UFC visits France for the very first time.
UFC Paris LIVE
UFC Paris LIVE
UFC Paris LIVE
That result extends Quinonez’s win streak to five fights.
UFC Paris LIVE
Cristian Quinonez def. Khalid Taha via first-round TKO (punches, 3:15).
UFC Paris LIVE
Taha vs Quinonez – Round 1
Quinonez presses forward early on, as Taha winds up his punches in an attempt to land heavy counters.
A few such hooks get through for Taha, but Quinonez remains composed and circles away while backing up.
Quinonez sticks Taha with a piston jab, before the bantamweights briefly clinch. Quinonez is starting to add right straight hands to his jabs...
And he drops Taha badly with a powerful right hand! The Mexican follows up with an uppercut as Taha tries to gather his senses while on a knee, and the referee quickly intervenes as Quinonez adds more strikes!
It’s all over! Quinonez with a successful UFC debut.
UFC Paris LIVE
Here we go, Germany’s Taha takes on Mexican Quinonez.
UFC Paris LIVE
Next up, Khalid Taha (13-4-1, 1 No Contest) takes on Cristian Quinonez (16-3) in a men’s bantamweight contest!
UFC Paris LIVE
Egger, 34, stepped in on just one week’s notice to fight Perez! A fine performance from the Swiss.
UFC Paris LIVE
UFC Paris LIVE
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies