UFC schedule 2025: Every fight announced this year
Here’s a look at every fight and event that the MMA promotion has scheduled for 2025 so far
Another year of UFC action is well under way, with numerous high-stakes fights lined up.
The first pay-per-view of the year, January’s UFC 311, was due to see Islam Makhachev defend the lightweight belt against Arman Tsarukyan – six years after their close first fight – but the injured challenger was replaced on one day’s notice by Renato Moicano.
In the new main event, Makhachev cemented his status as pound-for-pound king by submitting Moicano in round one, after Merab Dvalishvili retained his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov. Down on the scorecards, Dvalishvili fought back to hand Umar – a cousin of Khabib – his first professional loss.
February brought a middleweight title rematch, as Dricus Du Plessis outpointed Sean Strickland again, retaining the belt he took from the American in 2024. And at the same event, UFC 312, Zhang Weili retained the strawweight strap with a clinic against Tatiana Suarez. Then in March, Brazilian star Alex Pereira dropped the light-heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, ending a fine run as champion as the Russian sealed a points win.
In April, Alexander Volkanovski beat Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight belt, after Ilia Topuria shockingly relinquished the gold, while May brought welterweight and women’s flyweight title bouts: a title loss for Belal Muhammad against Jack Della Maddalena, and a retention for Valentina Shevchenko over Manon Fiorot.
And there are plenty more intriguing fights to come in 2025. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for this year, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion):
Saturday 31 May – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Main card
Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)
Mateusz Gamrot vs Ludovit Klein (lightweight)
Billy Ray Goff vs Seokhyeon Ko (welterweight)
Dustin Jacoby vs Bruno Lopes (light-heavyweight)
Zachary Reese vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)
Prelims
Jafel Filho vs Allan Nascimento (flyweight)
Jeremiah Wells vs Andreas Gustaffson (welterweight)
Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson (women’s bantamweight)
Ramiz Brahimaj vs Oban Elliott (welterweight)
Kurt Holobaugh vs Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)
Marquel Medero vs Bolaji Oki (lightweight)
Rayanne dos Santos vs Alice Ardelean (women’s strawweight)
Saturday 7 June – UFC 316 – Prudential Center, New Jersey, US
Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Sean O’Malley 2 (men’s bantamweight title)
Julianna Pena (C) vs Kayla Harrison (women’s bantamweight title)
Kelvin Gastelum vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)
TBA vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)
Vicente Luque vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)
Bruno Silva vs Joshua Van (flyweight)
Johnny Walker vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)
Ariane da Silva vs Wang Cong (women’s flyweight)
Jeka Saragih vs Joosang Yoo (featherweight)
Quillan Salkilld vs Yanal Ashmouz (lightweight)
Saturday 14 June – UFC Fight Night – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, US
Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley (welterweight)
Rose Namajunas vs Miranda Maverick (women’s flyweight)
Ricky Simon vs Charles Jourdain (bantamweight)
Michael Chiesa vs Court McGee (welterweight)
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)
Tereza Bleda vs Jamey-Lyn Horth (women’s flyweight)
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Andre Petroski (middleweight)
Cody Durden vs Jose Ochoa (flyweight)
Alonzo Menifield vs Oumar Sy (light-heavyweight)
Saturday 21 June – UFC Fight Night – Crystal Hall, Baku, Azerbaijan
Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light-heavyweight)
Rafael Fiziev vs Ignacio Bahamondes (lightweight)
Muhammad Naimov vs Bogdan Grad (featherweight)
Nazim Sadykhov vs Nikolas Motta (lightweight)
Tagir Ulanbekov vs Kyoji Horiguchi (flyweight)
Irina Alekseeva vs Klaudia Sygula (women’s bantamweight)
Melissa Mullins vs Daria Zhelezniakova (women’s bantamweight)
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Mohammed Usman (heavyweight)
Ismail Naurdiev vs Junyong Park (middleweight)
Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev (heavyweight)
Saturday 28 June – UFC 317 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US
Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira (vacant lightweight title)
Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs Kai Kara-France (flyweight title)
Beneil Dariush vs Renato Moicano (lightweight)
Brandon Royval vs Manel Kape (flyweight)
Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)
Jack Hermansson vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)
Jhonata Diniz vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)
Viviane Araujo vs Tracy Cortez (women’s strawweight)
Saturday 19 July – UFC 318 – Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, US
Max Holloway (C) vs Dustin Poirier 3 (‘BMF’ title; lightweight)
Marvin Vettori vs Brendan Allen 2 (middleweight)
Neil Magny vs Gunnar Nelson (welterweight)
Adam Fugitt vs Islam Dulatov (welterweight)
Saturday 26 July – UFC Fight Night – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder (middleweight)
Shara Magomedov vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)
Nikita Krylov vs Bogdan Guskov (light-heavyweight)
Asu Almabayev vs Ramazan Temirov (flyweight)
Ibo Aslan vs Billy Elekana (light-heavyweight)
Saturday 16 August – UFC 319 – United Center, Chicago, US
Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Khamzat Chimaev (middleweight title)
Saturday 13 September – UFC 320 – Arena Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico
TBA vs TBA
