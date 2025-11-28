Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UFC announced a slew of fights on Thursday, including numerous bouts for its first event of 2026: UFC 324, which marks the beginning of the mixed martial arts promotion’s deal with Paramount+.

The UFC will end its partnership with ESPN heading into 2026, with Paramount+ taking over as the company’s main broadcaster.

Under the UFC’s Paramount partnership, there will be 13 numbered events in 2026 and 30 Fight Nights, yet they will not be divided into PPV and non-PPV; they will all be available to Paramount subscribers. Certain events will also air live on the cable network CBS as well.

However, the UFC’s UK broadcaster will remain TNT Sports.

Still, this new era begins in Las Vegas on 24 January, as Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje vie for the interim lightweight title in the main event, after Kayla Harrison defends her bantamweight belt against ex-teammate Amanda Nunes – who will emerge from retirement for that bout.

As well as these details being announced, the UFC declared that the main card of UFC 324 will begin at 2am GMT, an hour earlier than its numbered events have typically begun for more than a decade.

Furthermore, the UFC, via a press release, labelled this timing “an all-new start time”, hinting that it will apply to further numbered events going forward.

The early prelims will begin at 10pm GMT on Saturday 24 January, with the regular prelims following at 12am GMT on Sunday 25 January, and the main card rounding out the event at 2am GMT on Sunday.

Paddy Pimblett will fight Justin Gaethje for the UFC interim lightweight title ( Getty Images )

One week after UFC 324, UFC 325 will take place in Sydney, Australia. That main card is currently listed to begin at 2am GMT, too.

Many British fans may welcome the news, as it means an earlier start and finish to the action. They may indeed hope this change applies to all numbered events under the Paramount+ deal.

With main cards having typically begun at 3am for British viewers for more than 15 years, main events have tended to start at around 5am or 6am. Now, headline bouts are set to begin earlier, as well as the action overall.

UFC 325 will be headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes 2, as Volkanovski fights on home soil – and defends his featherweight belt against the Brazilian for the second time in nine months.