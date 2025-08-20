Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The main event of UFC Vancouver on 18 October will pit Reinier de Ridder against Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez, potentially offering a clue to Khamzat Chimaev’s first challenger for the middleweight title.

However, it is not that the winner of that bout is expected to be first up for the Russian, who dominated Dricus Du Plessis to win the belt in the main event of UFC 319 on Saturday (16 August).

After Chimaev’s lopsided decision win, his first challenger is now likeliest to come from the result of September’s UFC Paris main event: Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho.

That was already a possibility, with Borralho having even weighed in as the back-up fighter for Chimaev vs Du Plessis, but the winner of that bout is now likely to have priority over De Ridder and Hernandez for a title fight, or even to be healthier before the victor of that contest.

Of course, that could change depending on what happens in those fights, but as of now, it seems likely that Imavov or Borralho will be next for the unbeaten Chimaev, with De Ridder and Hernandez perhaps fighting to be next in line.

Although Borralho is seeded seventh, below No 5 De Ridder and sixth-ranked Hernandez, the Brazilian could leap up the rankings with a win over No 2 Imavov in Paris on 6 September.

open image in gallery Former ONE champion Reinier de Ridder has gone 4-0 since joining the UFC in 2024 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Middleweight contender Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez ( Getty Images )

Du Plessis, having lost to Chimaev by three scorecards of 50-44, will almost certainly not receive an instant rematch. While he sits at No 1 in the rankings, third-ranked Sean Strickland – another ex-champion – is coming off a loss to the South African, so he is also unlikely to be next for Chimaev.

Elsewhere in the top 10 are former champions Israel Adesanya at No 4 and Robert Whittaker at No 8, though each man was beaten by Imavov and De Ridder respectively in his last outing. France’s Imavov knocked out Adesanya in February, and Dutchman De Ridder narrowly outpointed Whittaker in July.

Interestingly, Borralho has not fought since August 2024, when he outpointed Jared Cannonier, but is riding a 16-fight win streak – bar a No Contest in 2018.

open image in gallery Khamzat Chimaev dominated Dricus Du Plessis to win the UFC middleweight title ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, American Hernandez enters his bout with De Ridder on an eight-fight win streak, and on the back of a submission of Roman Dolidze this month.

De Ridder is a former two-weight champion in ONE, where he held middleweight and light-heavyweight gold simultaneously, and he has gone on an impressive streak since joining the UFC in November. The 34-year-old submitted Gerald Meerschaert that month, before submitting Kevin Holland in January and stopping the highly-touted Bo Nickal in May. Then came his split-decision win over Whittaker.