Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This summer, the UFC plans to hold an unprecedented event at the White House, which could feature multiple title fights on the South Lawn as part of a series of events to commemorate the United States’ 250th anniversary.

Scheduled for 14 June – the day that Donald Trump will turn 80 – the blockbuster card is set to feature numerous high-profile stars, with the US president claiming that “almost every fight [on the card]” will be a championship contest.

Given the extraordinary nature of the event, there have been many rumours about possible match-ups, as well as talk of snipers and limited fan access. Furthermore, a number of top stars have publicly called their shot to be involved.

With UFC president Dana White, a close friend of Trump, saying matchmaking will start in February, here are 10 fighters The Independent thinks could feature on the card:

Conor McGregor

Despite Dana White confirming that the Irishman will not be facing Michael Chandler after years of build, the UFC icon has also been rumoured to fight Jorge Masvidal at the White House and has claimed to be starting negotiations for a new UFC contract as soon as February. McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in 2021, though.

Jon Jones

Tied to a potential showdown with light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, the controversial American has seemed more receptive to fighting the Brazilian than heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall, despite a long saga in which the pair each held a version of the belt in that division. Don’t forget Jones’s celebration directed at Trump after beating Stipe Miocic in 2024. Actually, Jones retired from MMA last summer, only to claim days later that he would return for the White House event, but White openly said he does not trust Jones – who has a history of failed drug tests and arrests.

open image in gallery Jon Jones retired from MMA in 2025, yet he is desperate to feature at the White House event ( Getty )

Jorge Masvidal

While Dana White said a fight between Masvidal and McGregor is “goofy s***”, the former “Baddest Motherf*****” (BMF) belt holder has been hinting that such a fight is close, and he has gone as far as to say: “The White House card, for me, is everything.” A White House fight would be Masvidal’s first in the UFC since he retired from MMA in 2023.

Sean O’Malley

A big American name in the sport, O’Malley has been vocal about how he wants to fight Petr Yan on the White House card, although Merab Dvalishvili said no Russian fighters will be competing at the event – seemingly ruling out the likes of Islam Mackhachev, too – but O’Malley’s eagerness for the event could lead him to star. Will he feature if he fails against Song Yadong on 24 January, though?

Israel Adesanya

open image in gallery Israel Adesanya, a former two-time UFC champion, will face Joe Pyfer in March ( Getty Images )

The former middleweight champion has said he is open to fighting on the card as long as one condition is met, which is that he hopes some “actual” fans of the sport are there rather than people without a genuine interest in MMA. Based on what we know, he shouldn’t get his hopes up... Either way, having “Izzy” on the card would still represent a big draw. First he must beat Joe Pyfer in a tricky test in March.

Derrick Lewis

If Lewis gets over the line against Waldo Cortes-Acosta on 24 January, it could conveniently set him up to fight on the South Lawn, with the “Black Beast” himself calling the mega-card a “on[c]e in a lifetime” opportunity. Like Masvidal, Lewis can claim to be one of Trump’s favourite fighters.

Max Holloway

Having already been called out by featherweight Jean Silva to fight for the BMF title at the White House, Holloway immediately shut this down by calling Silva “a weirdo”, but a fighter like Holloway with such an exciting style could easily catch the eyes of the higher-ups. First, he takes on Charles Oliveira in a mouthwatering BMF title defence in March.

open image in gallery Max Holloway is one of the most-exciting fighters in the sport ( USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con )

Mackenzie Dern

At the time of writing, the women’s strawweight champion is one of just two American title holders in the UFC. The other, Kayla Harrison, is recovering from a major neck injury. So, Dern would make sense to feature, and a defence against predecessor Zhang Weili could make for a spectacular clash.

Ilia Topuria

Despite Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett ruling out a grudge match with the lightweight champion at the White House, Topuria’s return to the sport – after his hiatus due to personal reasons – could line up with the event, as he replied “April-June” to a fan on X, who asked about when he was planning on returning. By then, Pimblett may hold the interim version of the Georgian-Spaniard’s title.

Alex Pereira

open image in gallery Two-time light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is also a former middleweight title holder ( Getty )

Despite seemingly taking himself out of the mix, “Poatan” remains linked to a possible fight with Jones. White hasn’t ruled out a bout between the pair, and it would likely make for one of the biggest main events in UFC history. Perhaps Pereira’s “no-go” comment on the White House was simply a negotiation tactic...